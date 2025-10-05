Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Evil, Absolute Superman, bestseller
Batman #2 & Absolute Evil Top The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
Batman #2 and Absolute Evil Top The Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List for the 5th of October 2025
DC Comics takes the top three titles of the Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List for the 5th of October, 2025, with Batman #2 beating out Absolute Evil, but not outrageously, and both ahead of Absolute Superman #12, which is only just ahead of Amazing Spider-Man #13 and Ultimate Wolverine #10 in terms of sales. DC Comics gets five, Marvel Comics gets five. And Al Ewing having written three of them…
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List
|No.
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Batman #2
|DC
|Matt Fraction
|Jorge Jiménez
|4.99
|100
|2
|Absolute Evil #1
|DC
|Al Ewing
|Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi
|5.99
|86.0
|3
|Absolute Superman #12
|DC
|Jason Aaron
|Rafa Sandoval
|4.99
|51.7
|4
|Amazing Spider-Man #13
|Marvel
|Joe Kelly
|Pepe Larraz
|4.99
|50.8
|5
|Ultimate Wolverine #10
|Marvel
|Chris Condon
|Alex Lins
|4.99
|48.2
|6
|Spider-Man Noir #1
|Marvel
|Erik Larsen
|Andrea Broccardo
|4.99
|42.1
|7
|X-Men Age of Revelation Overture
|Marvel
|Jed Mackay
|Ryan Stegman
|5.99
|41.1
|8
|Venom #250
|Marvel
|Al Ewing
|Terry Dodson
|7.99
|37.9
|9
|Absolute Green Lantern #7
|DC
|Al Ewing
|Jahnoy Lindsay
|4.99
|33.4
|10
|Justice League The Omega Act
|DC
|Joshua Williamson
|Yasmine Putri
|5.99
|33.3
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from up to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we run a bunch of them below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales in-store, not orders.
