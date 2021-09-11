Batman 89 #2 Preview: A Comic Based on a Movie Based on a Comic

Batman 89 #2 continues the long-awaited continuation of Tim Burton's 1989 Batman movie when it hits stores on Tuesday, because, let's be honest here, coming up with new ideas is hard. But capitalizing on nostalgia, that's helluva easy! And capitalize on nostalgia DC shall. In this preview, we see a just-vague-enough-to-not-require-royalty-payments visage of Billy Dee Williams as Harvey Dent, learning to throw a heat-seeking bat-a-rang. We see an auto-mechanic basically invent Amazon in an attempt to form a network for locating rare car parts. What else will this issue have in store? You'll have to wait until Tuesday to find out. For now, you'll just have to make due with the preview below. Enjoy, Bat-fans.

BATMAN 89 #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0721DC066

0721DC067 – BATMAN 89 #2 (OF 6) CVR B MITCH GERADS CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones

A showdown in Burnside leaves both Batman and the Gotham borough reeling. As the community rallies together behind Harvey Dent, can Bruce find a way forward for both Batman and the city?

In Shops: 9/14/2021

SRP: $3.99