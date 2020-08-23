Batman #97 Top Of Every Chart – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. This is the only direct market comic book sales chart in the entire industry right now. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top ten bestselling comics of the week

The best-selling comic book for every single store, this week, was Batman, with Death Metal and Thor fighting it out for second place – with Maestro also placing consistently high across reporting stores…

Batman #97 Death Metal: Guidebook #1 Thor #6 Maestro #1 Wolverine #4 Harley Quinn #75 Avengers #35 Nightwing #73 Excalibur #62 Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn #1

Thanks to the following retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Who had this to say…

Famous Faces and Funnies: Big week for Marvel at FFF this week with half of our Weekly Bestseller List being from the House of Ideas. Batman still took the top spot in our list as he usually does, but Donny Cates's big Thor issue was only outsold by two copies. Thor was the big book of the week, but Maestro also had a great first week. The Bennett cover was especially popular. Wolverine and Cable also had a good week. Empyre X-Men and Captain Marvel also hit the Top Ten, with Captain Marvel at the bottom spot. We have a handful of people who are getting every Empyre tie-in issue. I'm sure they're all happy that Marvel took a serious ax to the intended tie-ins. Speaking of tie-ins, the Death Metal Guidebook and Nightwing both sold well this week. Once and Future was the indie book of the week. Between that and whatever new creator-owned series they put out on a given week, we're almost guaranteed to have a Boom Studios book in our Top Ten. It's nice to see a smaller publisher blow up like Boom has been and really see what theses creators can do with their own stories.

Graham Crackers Comics – 12 stores in IL/WI/CA

Ssalefish Comics Batman owned the week but Thor came close to selling the same numbers. As of writing this we have zero copies of any issue of Donny Cates' Thor for the shelf. Maestro made a strong debut this week, the Metal Guidebook sold great as Metal is now in the upswing after a decent but not spectacular launch for us.

Collector's Paradise Pasadena BATMAN and other Joker War tie ins did amazing numbers. MAESTRO debuted ok, but not as good as hoped, Power Rangers franchise is much rejuvenated with the new storyline. VAULT is the new Boom Studios with amazing new books like Let Them Bleed and the new Shadow Service. Decorum has not shed a sub yet, it's the most stable book besides Adventureman. This next week will be ridiculous with Three Jokers.

Rodman Comics We have power again, That always helps sales. Very good sales week made possible from high sellers from DC, Marvel, and Boom. Harley Quinn 75 sold out on Wednesday along with Batman 97. For Marvel Thor sold out Wednesday. Wolverine 4 did great for such a long wait between issues.

Notable sales:

Evil Ernie #1 $400