Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #2 Preview: New Batgirl in Gotham

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Dc. Daphne tries out her Batgirl cosplay in this preview of Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #2… with the official Batgirl costume!

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #2? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

BATMAN AND SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #2

DC Comics

0922DC277

(W) Ivan Cohen (A/CA) Dario Brizuela

The sequel that sprouted from the hit maxiseries continues, as Daphne poses as Batgirl to help capture Poison Ivy! Will this bit of high-stakes cosplay turn out to be a rash decision? And what does Barbara Gordon think about this turn of events?

In Shops: 11/22/2022

SRP: $2.99

