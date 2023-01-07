Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #4 Preview: Death in Comics Velma's goldfish has died in this preview of Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #4... but come on! How long will that last before it's brought back?

BATMAN AND SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #4

DC Comics

1122DC190

(W) Amanda Deibert (A/CA) Scott Jeralds

Batman can't be everywhere at once, so when a ghostly problem in Gotham resurfaces in nearby Beach City, the Scooby gang gets to play tourist. But when the action turns spooky, they need the Dark Knight to hit the beach with them!

In Shops: 1/10/2023

SRP: $2.99

