Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #6 Preview: Trouble in Bat-Paradise When Batman calls in this preview of Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #6, Mystery Inc... refuses to answer?!

When Batman calls in this preview of Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #6, Mystery Inc… refuses to answer?!

BATMAN AND SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #6

DC Comics

0123DC193

(W) Ivan Cohen (A/CA) Erich Owen

Batman calls upon his friends in Mystery Inc. for help—and he's shocked that this time, they refuse! It's no secret that they've become quite the crime-fighting team, and powerful foes are starting to team up against them. What fate does the fortune teller see, and will they solve the riddle in time to save the day?

In Shops: 3/14/2023

SRP: $2.99

