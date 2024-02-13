Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, jamie hewlett, Little Joker

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 Brings Little Joker And Jamie Hewlett

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3 by Rafael Grampá will be finally solicited for the 28th of May. And he's bringing a friend, in Jamie Hewlett.

Article Summary Rafael Grampá's 'Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #3' solicited for May 28th with Jamie Hewlett art.

Issue introduces new villain 'Little Joker' and tackles Batman's soul alongside new heroes.

Jamie Hewlett, Gorillaz co-founder, creates special Batman variant covers for the issue.

Additional variants by Frank Quitely, Bilquis Evely, and Pedro Cobiaco complement the series.

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Book Three by Rafael Grampá will be finally solicited for the 28th of May. And he's bringing a friend, in Jamie Hewlett, along. In the previous two issues of the series, Grampá introduced new villains, Crytoon, MOTH-er, and The Virgin. In this third issue… "Batman's investigation takes him to the deadly lair of Doctorgeist – where his presence is not only expected… but welcomed. Batman will find help in a group of new heroes and their savage fight for the soul of Gotham – and for the soul of Bruce Wayne himself – will send shockwaves through the city from which it may never recover."

"Also available as a black and white "Noir" edition, Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Book Three introduces readers to a new acquaintance for Crytoon, one that's the most chilling yet. He will come to be known as 'Little Joker.'" "Crytoon is a character that has very little to laugh about," says Grampá. "In 'Little Joker,' he finally finds a twisted balance of evil in its purest form, and in the laughter of this sinister child.""

"The book will feature two additional variant covers by artist, writer, and GORILLAZ co-founder Jamie Hewlett. "I love Batman, but no one ever asked me to draw him before; that's why I jumped at the chance when Rafael approached me to create a cover for Gargoyle of Gotham," says Hewlett. "I think every artist should get to draw Batman at least once in their career, and being able to have my art included in this incredible series has been a real bucket list opportunity.""

Hewlett's cover will be available in a standard "portrait" version, as well as a wraparound 1:25 "ratio" variant. In addition to a main cover by Grampá, and Hewlett's variant covers, this penultimate issue features additional variant covers by Frank Quitely, Bilquis Evely, and Pedro Cobiaco.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!