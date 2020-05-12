Batman Gets a New Ability in The Three Jokers, Out on August 25th.

Originally teased in Justice League #50 and the DC Rebirth Special in 2016, The Three Jokers was a series by Geoff Johns, Jason Fabok and Brad Anderson originally scheduled for 2018 by DC Comics. This was postponed many a time before finally setting on June 2020. At which point a little thing called a global pandemic landed on us all. The three-issue series has now been rescheduled one more time for August 25th. However, as well as other DC Comics titles, it has had its Diamond GEM Award removed, possibly as a result of DC Comics no longer having Diamond as an exclusive distributor. The comic will have its first issue resolicited in the new DC Comics August solicitations, to be revealed in full this coming Friday.

Now scheduled to launch Tuesday, August 25, this three issue monthly limited series spotlights Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood joining forces to solve a mystery unlike anything they've ever faced before, while dealing with the deep, lasting scars they have all suffered at the hands of The Joker. Batman: Three Jokers is a 3-issue, 48-page (per issue) prestige format monthly limited series and will carry DC's "Black Label" content descriptor (for readers 17+). Issue #1 arrives in open and operating comic book stores on Tuesday August 25, 2020.

In which we see a raccoon getting squashed by The Joker on convoy duty. Well it does have that domain mask so loved by the Joker as far as targets go.

Always good to signal. So we also have a trip to Gotham Aquarium, and a look at those Joker fish, as well as Batman doing something totally new.

Batman using his bat symbol as a bat signal… has that ever been done before? Could that be a new addition to the Batman canon? Barbara Gordon seems to think it's worthy of comment to Jason Todd.

Will this tell us why the Mobius Chair told Batman there were three Jokers all that time ago? Or will it just keep on teasing.