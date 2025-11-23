Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: H2SH, jeph loeb, jim lee

Batman H2SH Hardcover Collection Now Four Months Late As Well

The Batman H2SH Hardcover Collection by Jim Lee and Jeph Loab is now four months late as well

With the final issue of Batman Vol 3: H2SH: #163 now seven months late, no wonder the collection is also late. The hardcover collection of Batman H2SH was originally due for the 31st of March 2026, but as the final issue is out for the week before that, it has also been delayed, pushed out to the 21st of July. So only four months late then.

Batman: HUSH 2 Hardcover by Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb – July 21, 2026

Two legendary creators, one incredible story! Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee return to the Batman saga that changed the Dark Knight forever with the sequel to the original Hush, H2SH! A mysterious villain from Batman's past has returned, leaving the Dark Knight's world upended. Now he must use ever resource and every tool in his belt to save both his city and himself. From the legendary creators Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, the sequel to the original Hush saga has finally arrived, heralding a new age for Gotham and everyone who lives there.

Collects Batman #158-163

BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? Retail: $4.99 3/25/2026

Will we ever get H2SH Part Two, meant to be its own mini-series, let alone H3SH? It will join the 1963 Annual and Pearl Of The Deep with Alan Moore, WildCATS with Grant Morrison and All-Star Batman And Robin The Boy Wonder with Frank Miller in Jim Lee's bottom drawer of unfinished projects… which is getting thicker and thicker by the day, it seems. Well, he does happen to be President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, so he does have a lot on his plate I suppose…

