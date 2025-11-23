Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: , ,

Batman H2SH Hardcover Collection Now Four Months Late As Well

The Batman H2SH Hardcover Collection by Jim Lee and Jeph Loab is now four months late as well

Published
by
|
Comments

With the final issue of Batman Vol 3: H2SH: #163 now seven months late, no wonder the collection is also late. The hardcover collection of Batman H2SH was originally due for the 31st of March 2026, but as the final issue is out for the week before that, it has also been delayed, pushed out to the 21st of July. So only four months late then.

Batman H2SH Hardcover Collection
Batman H2SH Hardcover Collection

Batman: HUSH 2 Hardcover by Jim Lee & Jeph Loeb – July 21, 2026
Two legendary creators, one incredible story! Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee return to the Batman saga that changed the Dark Knight forever with the sequel to the original Hush, H2SH!  A mysterious villain from Batman's past has returned, leaving the Dark Knight's world upended. Now he must use ever resource and every tool in his belt to save both his city and himself. From the legendary creators Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee, the sequel to the original Hush saga has finally arrived, heralding a new age for Gotham and everyone who lives there.
Collects Batman #158-163

  • BATMAN #163
    (W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams
    The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? Retail: $4.99 3/25/2026
Batman #163 By Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb Delayed Till End Of March 2026
Batman #163 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb

Will we ever get H2SH Part Two, meant to be its own mini-series, let alone H3SH? It will join the 1963 Annual and Pearl Of The Deep with Alan Moore, WildCATS with Grant Morrison and All-Star Batman And Robin The Boy Wonder with Frank Miller in Jim Lee's bottom drawer of unfinished projects… which is getting thicker and thicker by the day, it seems. Well, he does happen to be President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, so he does have a lot on his plate I suppose…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.