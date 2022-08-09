Batman Of New York Quotes Will Smith's Slap Speech in I Am Batman #12

Back in April, Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #1 set in the DC Comics future, had Terry McGinnis seemingly-quote Will Smith shouting, then slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. It was probably a coincidence, given production lead times, but at the time, it looked as if Terry in the future was directly quoting from the present day.

For those who can't remember, and that should be none of you, at the Oscars in March, Will Smith walked onstage and slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face during Rock's presentation for Best Documentary Feature before sitting down and demanding Chris "get my wife's name out of your f-cking mouth." The slap was in response to Rock making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which she had been shaving due to alopecia areata, saying, "GI Jane 2, right?" Smith apologised afterwards, resigned his Academy membership and was banned from attending Academy events for ten years. And so, in today's The Next Batman #12 by John Ridley and Christian Duce, published by DC Comics, it is probably less of a coincidence.

Tanya Fox being the mother of Jace Fox, the Batman of New York City. I guess they can't all be called Martha. It does seem a little on the nose in other areas for Anarky, co-created by Alan Grant, to have also just died, but that's the production process for you again.

While also reflecting that, in the DC Universe as well as out one, the Black Lives Matter protests happened on the streets of New York… and quote marks are in full effect!

