Batman: One Bad Day – Ra's al Ghul #1 Preview: Ra's Dreaming Take a look at the dreams of Ra's al Ghul in this preview of Batman: One Bad Day - Ra's al Ghul #1, in stores Tuesday from DC.

Welcome to the preview of Batman: One Bad Day – Ra's al Ghul #1. Take a look at the dreams of Ra's al Ghul in this preview of Batman: One Bad Day – Ra's al Ghul #1, in stores Tuesday from DC.

BATMAN: ONE BAD DAY – RA'S AL GHUL #1

DC Comics

0123DC044

0123DC045 – Batman: One Bad Day – Ra's al Ghul #1 Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Alex Sinclair Cover – $7.99

0123DC049 – Batman: One Bad Day – Ra's al Ghul #1 Giuseppe Camuncoli, Arif Prianto Cover – $7.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

WHY WON'T BATMAN SAVE THE WORLD?! For centuries Ra's al Ghul has wanted to save the Earth from the worst of humankind, and for centuries he has failed. Recently his greatest obstacle has been the Dark Knight Detective, Batman. Ra's offered Batman a chance to be a part of his new world order, but Batman refused. For years their cold war has raged, but Ra's will have no more. Ra's will remove Batman from the equation and save the world, re-creating it in his image and bringing the peace and prosperity all the good-hearted souls of this Earth deserve. Don't miss this epic tragedy from the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing, Superman: Son of Kal-El, DCeased) and Ivan Reis (Detective Comics, Blackest Night): the last of the One Bad Day specials, and one of the most epic to date.

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $7.99

