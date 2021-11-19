Batman Reptilian #6 Preview: All Good Things…

It's Friday night, and you know what that means! Yes, once again, Bleeding Cool brings you looks inside all of the Marvel and DC comics hitting stores next week in a little feature we like to call Friday Night Previews, because these are previews, and it's Friday night. Of course, previews wouldn't be complete (according to the Bleeding Cool handbook) without SEO-rich keyword text in the opening paragraph and a clickbait headline, so that's what you're gonna get, baby! It's been an interesting ride in Batman Reptilian, but it's coming to an end on Tuesday when Batman Reptilian #6 hits stores from DC Comics. We have to say, we'll miss having a comic on the stands where Batman urges Killer Croc to let an alien suck his nipples, but all good things must come to an end, and so must this. Check out a preview of the final issue below.

BATMAN REPTILIAN #6 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC107

0921DC108 – BATMAN REPTILIAN #6 (OF 6) CVR B CULLY HAMNER VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp

Batman and Killer Croc face off against Croc's murderous offspring in a finale that has to be seen to be believed. The World's Greatest Detective closes the world's strangest case in the final issue of Garth Ennis and Liam Sharp's twisted tale.

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $4.99

