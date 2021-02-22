Batman On Spotify Joined By Catwoman/Katana – But Is This New?

DC Comics and Spotify are basically discovering for themselves what Dirk Maggs worked out with DC Super Heroes characters in the late-eighties for BBC Radio 4 – and what DC once knew back in the forties – that super-heroes work on radio. And you can do stuff with the medium that suits the genre.

Like your grandmother telling you they've discovered this really useful thing called Instagram, DC CCO and President Jim Lee and Batman screenwriter/producer David Goyer talked about their latest rediscovery of the medium with Batman: Unburied as a podcast drama.

David Goyer says about Spotify ,"We're going to be doing a deep dive into Batman's unconscious mind into his dream state. We're really leaning into playing around with the idea of surround sound. You know, one of the particular members of the Batman's rogues gallery is very very very creepy and so the idea of that character literally leaning over the listener's shoulder and whispering things to them, I think, is going to be particularly nightmarish." Yup, David, and you can hear Dirk Maggs do it in Batman: The Lazarus Syndrome from 1989 followed by Batman: Knightfall. It's not that much of a jump from him doing that to him recently doing The Sandman for Audible.

Jim Lee added "it allows David I think to explore the suspense thriller side of Batman and do something different in a new format," It's really not a new format. Spotify podcast dramas are just time-delayed radio dramas. The Batman Mystery Club Radio Show aired in the US in 1950. But there is more to come.

Jim Lee added "We have a ton of other amazing characters. We are planning on doing a Catwoman/Katana podcast, Superman and Lois Lane, Wonder Woman, Riddler, Batgirl, there's so many amazing characters that we can explore. We're super excited for the future. This is a long-term partnership between Warner Brothers, DC and Spotify and I think the fan base is just going to respond to this in an exciting way and embrace it as something new, novel, and supplements all the other ways they take in the DC universe.

Goyer concluded "I'm incredibly excited to push the boundaries of storytelling." By doing something people have been doing for almost a century? To paraphrase Hitch-Hikers Guide, another radio show Dirk Maggs worked on, "this must be a definition of new and novel I was previously unaware of."