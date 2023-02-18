Batman/Superman: World's Finest #12 Preview: Robin + Supergirl Supergirl and Robin reminisce about a first date that went terribly wrong in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #12.

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's weekly preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #12! This week's preview promises to be an interesting one as Supergirl and Robin reminisce about a first date that went terribly wrong.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #12

DC Comics

1222DC139

1222DC140 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #12 Dave Johnson Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A) Ema Lupacchino (CA) Dan Mora

The secret behind the Supergirl-Robin feud, revealed! On a day not too long ago, a meeting between the Boy Wonder and the Girl of Steel began sweetly, became awkward, and ended so catastrophically, horrifically, jaw-droppingly, car-crashingly disastrously that, among the Superman and Batman families, it is now enshrined as the world's finest example of How Not to Team Up!

In Shops: 2/21/2023

SRP: $3.99

