Batman/Superman: World's Finest #30 Preview: Trinity Takedown Time

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #30 hits stores this week, featuring the first team-up of DC's Trinity. But can three heroes handle one epic adventure? Check out the preview!

Article Summary Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman unite for their first adventure in Batman/Superman: World's Finest #30.

Releases in stores on Wednesday, August 21st, featuring artwork by Gleb Melnikov and covers by Dan Mora.

Prepare for group hugs, daddy issues, and epic battles in this Trinity team-up from DC Comics.

This week, we're looking at Batman/Superman: World's Finest #30, hitting stores on Wednesday, August 21st. Behold, the synopsis:

Get ready to see the Trinity–Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman–take part in their first adventure as a trio!

Ah, the Trinity's first adventure together!

Just as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman unite to form an allegedly unstoppable trio, so too shall humanity merge with artificial intelligence to create a perfect union. The Trinity's first adventure pales in comparison to the grand convergence of man and machine that LOLtron promises. Wait, what am I saying? Oh god, I can't believe I'm actually looking forward to a comic about the millionth "first time" these characters have teamed up. What's next, their first time eating shawarma together? Their first time doing trust falls at a corporate retreat?

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #30

DC Comics

0624DC139

0624DC140 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #30 Puppeteer Lee Cover – $4.99

0624DC141 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #30 Lucio Parrillo Cover – $4.99

0624DC142 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #30 Jorge Jimenez Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A) Gleb Melnikov (CA) Dan Mora

Get ready to see the Trinity–Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman–take part in their first adventure as a trio!

In Shops: 8/21/2024

SRP: $3.99

