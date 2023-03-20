Batman The Bad Guy, Ra's Al Ghul the Good? (BatSpoilers) In tomorrow's Batman: One Bad Day from DC, Ra's Al Ghul is out to kill Rupert Murdoch, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. But should Batman stop him?

Tomorrow sees the release of the final Batman: One Bad Day one-shots, each modelled on The Killing Joke by Alan Moore and Brian Bolland, each focussing on a different villain in Batman's Rogue Gallery. Batman: One Bad Day: Ra's Al Ghul by Tom Taylor, Ivan Reis and Danny Miki looks at the essential dichotomy of the man, and puts Bruce Wayne on the side of the bad guy, Because this time, Ra's Al Ghul stays on a morally questionable path but a pragmatically important one. As a world that has undergone mass vaccinations over the decades, it is always with the awareness that some will suffer extreme reactions and die – but that millions will be saved. Ra'a Al Ghul is a vaccination for the entire planet against global warming.

Such as corporate mogul Gerald Edwards and his son Harry, friends of the Waynes, and head of "Roxcorp". Close to "Fox Corp" maybe? Because looking at the list, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Rupert Murdoch analogues abounf. But, of course, Batman always wins. And it is Batman who has to take Ra's Al Ghul down for killing two-and-a-half dozen people to save nine billion. Of course, maybe there is another Batman involved who may change the odds.

Damian Wayne, son of Batman, grandson of Ra's Al Ghul. Could he be about to have his very own one bad day? And who will deliver the final killing joke?

BATMAN ONE BAD DAY R'AS AL GHUL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A IVAN REIS & DANNY MIKI

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

WHY WON'T BATMAN SAVE THE WORLD?! For centuries Ra's al Ghul has wanted to save the Earth from the worst of humankind, and for centuries he has failed. Recently his greatest obstacle has been the Dark Knight Detective, Batman. Ra's offered Batman a chance to be a part of his new world order, but Batman refused. For years their cold war has raged, but Ra's will have no more. Ra's will remove Batman from the equation and save the world, re-creating it in his image and bringing the peace and prosperity all the good-hearted souls of this Earth deserve. Don't miss this epic tragedy from the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing, Superman: Son of Kal-El, DCeased) and Ivan Reis (Detective Comics, Blackest Night): the last of the One Bad Day specials, and one of the most epic to date.

Retail: $7.99 In-Store Date: 03/21/2023