The Three Jokers #3 Add New Twist To Barbara Gordon's Life (Spoilers)

That Gotham Police Commissioner Jim Gordon would not recognise Batgirl as being his daughter, Barbara Gordon, has stretched the suspension of disbelief almost as much as Oliver Queen not always being recognisable as The Green Arrow with that beard of his.

After her first appearance in the sixties, by the seventies even the campy comics had enough of that one.

She revealed her identity to her father in the early seventiues – to discover he had already worked it out. As one might expect.

Barbara then went on to serve as a member of the United States House of Representatives, occasionally returning to the Batgirl role. The events of Batman: The Killing Joke saw her paralysed before becoming Oracle. The reboot of the New 52 did away much of her history, though preserved the Killing Joke moments, returning Barbara to the role of a scarred Batgirl, and no mention that Jim Gordon knows Batgirl is his daughter.

Almost no mention. The zombie series DCeased included a scene in which it was clear that Jim Gordon knew all along – about all of them. As his daughter died, he could drop the pretense.

Also the Harley Quinn animated series recently had Barbara Gordon reveal her secret life as Batgirl to her father, responding to Jim's claims that Batman inspired her, removing her cowl and saying "He inspired my costume. My dad inspired me."

Also written by Tom Taylor, in the other alternate Injustice: Gods Among Us future, with Jim Gordon dying, it is implied he knew about Bruce and Barbara all along. But the current DC New 52 continuity onwards has restored the ignorance. But today's Batman: The Three Jokers by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, following on from their work on Justice League, in which it was revealed to Batman that there were indeed Three Jokers, adds a little twist or two. With Barbara making a rather clear statement.

He knows. She knows he knows. This is not new information. And she's not the only one.

Of course, this has just also happened in The Joker War – but The Three Jokers was written long before, just delayed rather.

Did the ongoing Batman titles want to get this in there before Geoff Johns did it? Today's Detective Comics #1028 seems to be taking the possibility further as well… is this heading to main Batman continuity too?

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #3 (OF 3)

JUN208214

The final chapter of the most terrifying and personal Batman mystery is here!

The final chapter of the most terrifying and personal Batman mystery is here!

Still reeling from their last encounter with the three Jokers, Batman, Batgirl, and Red Hood discover the terrible truth about the Three Jokers' plot. Will the caped crusaders have the strength needed to put an end to the maniacal menaces' master plan once and for all, or will it be lights out for good?

DC COMICS

AUG202612

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A/CA) Kenneth Rocafort

Spinning out of the events of "The Joker War" and Detective Comics #1027 comes a tale of the beginning of the end for Gotham City's status quo. With tensions flaring and a new mayoral candidate making his anti-hero agenda known to the city, Batman and his allies are stretched thin to keep the peace. But just as things couldn't look any worse, a string of gruesome murders has left a trail of the most corrupt in Gotham City losing their heads…literally. If Batman doesn't quickly find the killer-the Dark Knight will be next.

