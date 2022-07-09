Batman: Urban Legends #17 Preview: Captain Fanboy

Captain Cold fanboys a little when he learns Batman knows his name in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #17. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #17

DC Comics

0522DC094

0522DC095 – Batman: Urban Legends #17 Gleb Melnikov Cover – $7.99

0522DC096 – Batman: Urban Legends #17 Sebastian Fiumara Cover – $7.99

0522DC097 – Batman: Urban Legends #17 Gary Frank Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Cheung, Jay David Ramos

A blockbuster issue! Written by Ryan Cady, Joey Esposito, Alex Paknadel and Dan Watters Art by Gleb Melnikov, Serg Acuna, Amancay Nahuelpan and Riley Rossmo Batman teams up with the Flash, Aquaman, and Black Adam in three spectacular stories in this special issue of Batman: Urban Legends, celebrating the Dark Knight's monumental year on the silver screen! Also features a Bat-villain-centric bonus story. Brought to you by four stellar creative teams. Perfect for old fans and new readers alike!

In Shops: 7/12/2022

SRP: $7.99

