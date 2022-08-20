Batman White Knight Presents Red Hood #2 Preview: Bat-Daddy Issues

Jason Todd is learning what it's like to be Batman in this preview of Batman White Knight Presents Red Hood #2, including how to be a total Bat-Dick. Thank goodness! The legacy will continue. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN WHITE KNIGHT PRESENTS RED HOOD #2

DC Comics

0622DC125

0622DC126 – Batman White Knight Presents Red Hood #2 Jim Cheung Cover – $4.99

(W) Sean Murphy, Clay McCormack (A) Simone Di Meo (CA) Sean Murphy

After being reluctantly recruited to bring justice to the East Backport neighborhood of Gotham, Jason Todd is back in the hero business! With an all-too-eager sidekick, Gan, by his side, he's on the road to becoming one of the good guys again. And after all the damage Bruce Wayne did to his childhood, he's hell-bent on creating the ultimate Robin, no matter the cost. But when the new dynamic duo's first challenger comes calling, will they be up to the task? Shriek is ready to turn up the stereo and blow our heroes away!

In Shops: 8/23/2022

SRP: $4.99

