Behemoth Comics Launch Vermillion #0 By Bräo In April 2022 Solicits

Vermillion is the new comic book by Brazilian artist Bräo, being published by Behemoth Comics in their April 2022 solicits and solicitations, and beginning with a #0 issue, as well as a new series Dark Beach #1 by Michael Ruiz-Unger and Sebastian Piriz. Here is the full list

VERMILLION #0 CVR A (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB221277

(W) Brao (A / CA) Brao

WARNING: Subject matter is heavy and extremely dark in nature.

We follow the young Persephone over one long and twisting night as it turns into one of abuse and destruction, after meeting a mysterious figure

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

DARK BEACH #1 CVR A PIRIZ (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB221279

FEB221280 – DARK BEACH #1 CVR B REY (MR) – 3.99

FEB221281 – DARK BEACH #1 CVR C RUGGIERI (MR) – 3.99

FEB221282 – DARK BEACH #1 CVR D DOE (MR) – 3.99

FEB221283 – DARK BEACH #1 CVR E BUTLER 5 COPY INCV (MR) – 3.99

(W) Michael Ruiz-Unger (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Earth has been drifting away from the sun for three hundred years, but that doesn't stop Gordo, a crime scene photographer living inside the dome-protected city of New Reykjav k, from dreaming about its warm glow. Is the sun as dangerous as the NRCE (New Reykjav k Corps of Engineers) led everyone to believe or will a murder rife with old sun mystery throw Gordo down a rabbit hole to find the truth?

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

NO HOLDS BARD #5 (OF 6) CVR A KARI (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB221284

FEB221285 – NO HOLDS BARD #5 (OF 6) CVR B KARI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Eric Gladstone (A / CA) Gabrielle Kari

The Hark Knight Returns! – The evil imp Puck resurrects the long-dead Richard III, and he wants revenge on the Tudor family! The and Page find an England in utter chaos, and worse yet Kit Marlowe has taken over the Globe Theater! How will our heroes triumph?

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

QUAD #4 CVR A FERIGATO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB221286

FEB221287 – QUAD #4 CVR B SANTOS (MR) – 3.99

FEB221288 – QUAD #4 CVR C SANCHES (MR) – 3.99

FEB221289 – QUAD #4 CVR D SCHAAL (MR) – 3.99

(W) Eduardo Ferigato (A / CA) Eduardo Ferigato

Captain Lucas and his First Mate Daniel are the crew of one of the Explorer Fleets of the Daedalus Space Colony. Returning from a mission, they capture a colonial SOS alert coming from an uncharted sector of the space. They end up stranded on a dangerous and mysterious planet where they'll be challenged by things they never knew existed.

In Shops: Apr 13, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #3 (OF 6) CVR A VASALLO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB221290

FEB221291 – HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #3 (OF 6) CVR B VASALLO (MR) – 3.99

FEB221292 – HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #3 (OF 6) CVR C VASALLO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Kiefer Findlow, Emiliano Plissken (A / CA) Luca Vassallo

Good job warrior, the agent now slain brings awareness from the enemy. Dave returns the head of his prey to the cosmic mirror and reaps the reward of being the champion. However two homicide detectives are on Dave's trail as they hunt for the "Granny Killer".

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 3.99

FOLLOW ME INTO THE DARKNESS #3 (OF 4) CVR A CONNELLY (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB221293

FEB221294 – FOLLOW ME INTO THE DARKNESS #3 (OF 4) CVR B CONNELLY (MR) – 3.99

FEB221295 – FOLLOW ME INTO THE DARKNESS #3 (OF 4) CVR C CONNELLY (MR) – 3.99

(W) Damian Connelly (A / CA) Damian Connelly

The sequel to the series that moved 55,000+ copies of the first issue.

Revelations! Possessions! And more darkness! The comet Society vs the children of the comet. The final battle begins and the end of the world is closer. Also: Eiji's origin!"

In Shops: Apr 27, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STRGRL #2 CVR A MENDONCA

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB221296

FEB221297 – STRGRL #2 CVR B MENDONCA – 5.99

FEB221298 – STRGRL #2 CVR C MENDONCA – 5.99

FEB221299 – STRGRL #2 CVR D MENDONCA – 5.99

(W) Lucas Mendonca (A / CA) Lucas Mendonca

Enter the world of STRGRL, created by the award-winning artist Lucas Mendonça.

In this second chapter, the Rogue Gang crafts up a new plan against the solar system. Hooke, still haunted by their last fight, will do anything to intercept these hostile beings and thus restore peace to the galaxy, something that seems to be getting farther and farther away each passing.

In Shops: Apr 20, 2022

SRP: 5.99

CINNAMON TP VOL 01

BEHEMOTH COMICS

FEB221300

(W) Victoria Douglas (A / CA) Victoria Douglas

Cinnamon is just your perfectly ordinary, average housecat. At least until we get a glimpse of the world through her eyes! Countertops become skyscrapers, cat toys become biker gangs, and perilous giant robots rampage on the daily! Get dropped kicked onto the action packed streets of Big Kitchen City, as she fights the dark forces that dare to keep her from her favorite treat… Catnip!

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022

SRP: 14.99