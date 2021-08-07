Behemoth Comics Launches Behemoth Records With Death Set

New comic book publisher Behemoth Comics of MFKZ and You Promised Me Darkness is now expanding into regular music publishing as well and moving into new offices in Gateway Tower, Dallas, where all operations are held under Behemoth Entertainment will take place going forward. As Behemoth Records, this new label will be solely focused on monthly releases going forward rather than previous one-off soundtracks or repressings. They will be publishing music from The Death Set with distribution by Cobraside. They have also secured releases with record labels like Metal Blade. The Death Set will also get a comic book from Behemoth.

Australian and NYC-based punk band The Death Set, just released the single and video for Elephant from their upcoming LP, How To Tune A Parrot, out on the 10th of September through Cobraside/Behemoth (US). The Death Set's last full length came out in 2011, and the band has seen their music featured in video games (Sunset Overdrive, Gran Turismo, NBA 2k12), film and TV (Workaholics, VHS, 24), and commercials (Google Chrome's Super Bowl commercial). The band also previously won "Best Alternative Video" at the 2012 UK Music Awards for the single, "They Come to Get Us". The video premiered earlier today via New Noise Magazine

Behemoth has also signed a deal with Metal Blade Records, Seek & Strike, and others to fill out their lineup of releases through 2021 and 2022. Artists included in these repressings and releases are Shai Hulud, Upon A Burning Body, Evergreen Terrace, and others. Distribution throughout the United States will be handled by Cobraside Distro.

There has been a long relationship between comic books and music, which in recent years has exhibited itself with the likes of HBip=Hop Family Tree and tie-in books from Heavy Metal and Z2 with a number of musical artists. Expect more of that from Behemoth going forwars.