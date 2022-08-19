Behold Behemoth & End Of The World in Boom November 2022 Solicits

Behold Behemoth by Tate Brombal and Nick Robles and Once Upon A Time At The End Of The World by Jason Aaron and Alexandre Tefenkgi launch in Boom Studio's November 2022 solicits and solicitations, posted in full for the first time right here.

BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1 (OF 5) CVR A ROBLES

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220355

BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1 (OF 5) CVR B LEMIRE – 4.99

SEP220357 – BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV LEMIRE – 4.99

SEP220358 – BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1 (OF 5) CVR D 50 COPY INCV SORRENTINO – 4.99

SEP220359 – BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #1 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR ROBLES – 4.99

(W) Tate Brombal (A / CA) Nick Robles

House of Slaughter's Tate Brombal brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios alongside red hot artist Nick Robles (The Dreaming: Waking Hours).

Greyson's world is crumbling following his brother's sudden and mysterious death…

His sleepless nights are haunted by vivid nightmares of a terrifying monster, pushing him to the brink of losing both his sanity and his job as a social worker.

But he's truly shaken to the core when his newest case-a young orphaned girl named Wren-is found at the scene of a brutal murder, just hours after first meeting Greyson.

The line between nightmare and waking life blurs as Greyson soon discovers that the monster from his dreams might just be real-a mythical, ancient beast that is bringing about the end of the world, with shocking connections to both him and Wren…

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR A DEL MUNDO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220360

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR B TEFENKGI – 4.99

SEP220362 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR C GLOW VAR YOON – 6.99

SEP220363 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 4.99

SEP220364 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR E 50 COPY INCV – 4.99

SEP220365 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR F 75 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

SEP220366 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR G 100 COPY INCV – 4.99

SEP220367 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR H 200 COPY INCV FOIL – 6.99

SEP220368 – ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #1 CVR I UNLOCKABLE VAR – 4.99

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Mike Del Mundo

In this epic post-apocalyptic tale, Maceo and Mezzy have never met anyone like each other, and they'll need all the help they can get to survive a planet ravaged by environmental catastrophe.

This epic trilogy-each issue overflowing with 30 story pages-spans a lifetime as philosophical differences tear at the threads holding Maceo and Mezzy together.

Will they, and the earth beneath their feet, ultimately be torn apart? New York Times bestselling, Eisner and Harvey Award-winning, and Marvel flagship writer Jason Aaron (Thor, The Avengers, Southern Bastards) launches his most ambitious creator-owned series to date with the first of three unique artistic partners – Eisner-winning artist Alexandre Tefenkgi (The Good Asian) – to take on a vision of the end of the world that's brutal and nostalgic, whimsical and grounded… and ultimately, timeless

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) IMMORTAL PACK (BUNDLE) #1 (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220375

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A) Ron Garney (CA) Andrea Sorrentino

Don't miss your chance to own the story arc that started the epic, record-breaking saga, with beautiful and brutal new cover art!

This new collector's set contains BRZRKR #1-4 by the iconic Keanu Reeves and New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings), and illustrated by acclaimed artist Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America).

Artist Andrea Sorrentino and colorist Jordie Bellaire breathe new immortality into B.'s origins with stunning new covers for each issue, exclusive to this bundle!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 39.99

SPECS #1 (OF 4) CVR A PATRIDGE

BOOM ENTERTAINMENT

SEP220369

SPECS #1 (OF 4) CVR B TALASKI – 3.99

SEP220371 – SPECS #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV TALASKI – 3.99

SEP220372 – SPECS #1 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV WADA – 3.99

SEP220373 – SPECS #1 (OF 4) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR PATRIDGE – 3.99

SEP220374 – SPECS #1 (OF 4) CVR F BG VAR SHEHAN – 3.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Chris Shehan (CA) Skylar Patridge

In this mysterious new series from writer David M. Booher (Canto, All-New Firefly) and artist Chris Shehan (House of Slaughter), what happens when a couple of misfit teens mail-order a pair of X-ray glasses, and realize they've received much more than they bargained for?

But all Kenny and Ted want is to not feel like outcasts in their small Ohio town. Their world is turned upside down when the Magic Specs they receive unlock a world of possibilities.

Their wishes start out innocent enough, but when they wish that their bully would disappear… things take a cursed turn, with far darker consequences than they thought possible…

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #26 CVR A DELL EDERA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220376

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #26 CVR B FRISON – 3.99

SEP220378 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #26 CVR C 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP220379 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #26 CVR D 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP220380 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #26 CVR E 100 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP220381 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #26 CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

SEP220382 – SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #26 CVR G BG VAR MEYERS – 3.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

With the last person in her corner gone and the Order of St. George closing in, Erica finds herself totally alone and without a prayer.

Can she take on the terrifying Doppelganger Duplicitype by herself, or is this the end of her story?

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN WHITE BANDANA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220383

(A) Werther Dell'Edera

Now's your chance to get your hands on the iconic White Mask from Something is Killing the Children and its spinoff series, House of Slaughter!

Join the pack alongside the infamous Cecilia Slaughter and Jace Boucher, with this official premium, high quality mask, perfect for your SIKTC cosplay!

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 19.99

GRIM TP VOL 01

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220385

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

Jessica Harrow's untimely death is a mystery… but her journey as one of many Reapers in the afterlife has only begun!

Join Jessica as she discovers the secrets of the beyond, and finds out what happened to the Grim Reaper himself!

Acclaimed writer Stephanie Phillips (Harley Quinn) and fan-favorite artist Flaviano (New Mutants) present the first collection of this widely sold-out smash hit that fans haven't been able to get enough of-a bold new vision of what comes after, and the nature of death itself!

Collects Grim #1-5.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 14.99

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #15 CVR A DI MEO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220386

WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #15 CVR B INFANTE – 3.99

SEP220388 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #15 CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP220389 – WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEYRE DEAD #15 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Al Ewing (A / CA) Simone Di Meo

Time. Time is something different to the gods, something that both exists to them-and doesn't.

In the thrilling sci-fi finale, new revelations arise about the harvesting of god-crystal, and its connection to the fabric of the temporal universe.

Discover the final mysteries of this mind-bending series, and the ultimate cosmic choices that will question the very nature of free will itself!

In Shops: Dec 14, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAGIC NAHIRI THE LITHOMANCER #1 CVR A OLIVETTI

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220390

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Ariel Olivetti

Nebula, Hugo, Locus, and Alex Award-winning novelist Seanan McGuire (Ghost-Spider) returns to the world of Magic: The Gathering with artist Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly, Cyberpunk 2077: Blackout) to bring Nahiri the Lithomancer to comics!

Nahiri-also known as The Harbinger-has protected her home plane of Zendikar for centuries, her ruthlessness and terrible deeds kept in check by a strong sense of justice.

But her fate is far from decided, and a new challenge awaits that may change the way the entire Multiverse perceives her…

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 8.99

MAGIC NAHIRI THE LITHOMANCER #1 CVR B VILCHEZ

MAGIC NAHIRI THE LITHOMANCER #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV VILCHEZ

MAGIC NAHIRI THE LITHOMANCER #1 CVR D UNLOCKABLE OLIVETTI

MAGIC HIDDEN PLANESWALKER HC

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220394

(W) Mairghread Scott (A) Jorge Coehlo, French Carlomagno, Jacques Salomon, Kath Lobo, Roberta Ingranata, Michael Shelfer, Fabiana Mascolo (CA) Karen Darboe

With the Multiverse at stake, Tezzeret has hunted for the answer to a question only he knows, and will do whatever it takes to claim his prize… but to what end?

Igniting a spark of a scheme that will ripple across the Multiverse, only he knows what's in store for the planeswalkers we know and love, including the powerful necromancer Liliana Vess.

After many adventures, Liliana returns to her new home, but she doesn't return alone…

Sensing a distant planeswalker calling for help puts her on a collision course with Tezzeret. When discovering the unspeakably dangerous powers of this mysterious new planeswalker, Liliana realizes how much is at stake.

Will she be able to do what's necessary, even if it makes her a villain in her people's eyes?

Delve deeper into the Magic: The Gathering universe with comic writer and screenwriter Mairghread Scott (Transformers, Guardians of the Galaxy) and artists Fabiana Mascolo (Firefly: Brand New 'Verse), French Carlomagno, Jacques Salomon, and many more!

Collects Magic: Master of Metal #1 and Magic: The Hidden Planeswalker #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 24.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #20 CVR A MERCADO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220397

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #20 CVR B SECRET PLANESWALKER VAR – 5.99

SEP220399 – MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #20 CVR C 10 COPY INCV YOON – 4.99

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Ig Guara (CA) Miguel Mercado

The finale of the fourth arc of Magic reaches a fever pitch as the Battle of Ravnica rages on, not just between Niv-Mizzet and Tezzeret, but also the Planeswalkers and the Guildpact Guard!

Between daring escapes, deadly ambushes, and a mad grab for godhood, it will take all of the power at the Planeswalkers' disposal to stop the worst from happening…

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING SHORT BOX (BUNDLE)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220400

(A) Miguel Mercado, Qistina Khalidah

What better way to store your collection of Magic issues than this official shortbox from BOOM! Studios?

Assemble your archive of the greatest stories in the Multiverse in this shortbox featuring beautiful artwork from the series.

The boxes are stackable, simple to assemble, and made from sturdy double-walled corrugated material with two-layer handles and bottom. Each one holds approximately 150-175 bagged and boarded comics. Includes lid.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 69.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #102 CVR A MANHANINI

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220401

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #102 CVR B FRISON – 3.99

SEP220403 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #102 CVR C 10 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP220404 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #102 CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

SEP220405 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #102 CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 3.99

SEP220406 – MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #102 CVR F BG VAR PENDERGAST (C – 3.99

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Mateus Manhanini

The bold and greatly anticipated Reunited, Recharged era of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers continues with the superstar creative lineup of Melissa Flores (Power Rangers, The Dead Lucky) and Simona Di Gianfelice (Firefly)!

While the gravest threats to Earth seemed put to rest, the legacy that began in Go Go Power Rangers unfolds in ways no Power Rangers fans could have imagined!

As the mystery of what happened on the embattled moon begins to unravel, a villain returns from the past, along with their sick and twisted creation!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) TP

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220407

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Michael Shelfer, Sonia Liao, Puste (CA) Goni Montes

A new era of the Slayerverse has arrived!

After years of fighting against the forces of evil, Buffy Summers has lost her powers… and her very identity itself.

It's up to an unprepared and inexperienced new Slayer to take up the mantle-Willow!

But even with the threat of four terrifying monsters, the darkest threat may be Willow's own nature as she struggles to cope. Can Willow's allies save her from herself?

Writer Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich) along with artists Michael Shelfer (Domino: Hotshots), Sonia Liao (A Spark Within the Forge), and Puste (Rick and Morty Presents Morty's Run) bring you the first arc of WILLOWVERSE!

Collects The Vampire Slayer #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 16.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #8 CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220409

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #8 CVR B GOUX – 4.99

SEP220411 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #8 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ANINDITO – 4.99

SEP220412 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #8 CVR D 25 COPY INCV PEPPER – 4.99

SEP220413 – VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #8 CVR E 50 COPY INCV PEPPER – 4.99

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Claudia Balboni (CA) Ario Anindito

Where has Buffy disappeared to?

The Scooby Gang are on the case, all the while wrestling with the guilt over how they've treated her… though Spike and Faith may both feel differently than they expected.

Meanwhile, with Spike hot on Buffy's trail, a frightening and hungry threat stands in the way.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ANGEL (2022) TP VOL 02

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220414

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Daniel Bayliss (CA) Nimit Malavia

Balancing his double life as a burgeoning actor and a supernatural detective is hard enough for Angel, but a sinister doppelganger prowls the night…

Meanwhile, Spike and Cordelia deal with their showbiz struggles, while Angel has to give up something huge to save his own life.

He'll need help, with the new but familiar threats from the multiverse promising to tear Angel Investigations apart!

Fan favorite writer Christopher Cantwell (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) and Russ Manning Award Nominated artist Daniel Bayliss (Firefly) wrap up this new corner of the Slayerverse!

Collects Angel #5-8.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 16.99

FIREFLY KEEP FLYING #1 CVR A FRANY

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220415

(W) Jeff Jensen (A) Nicola Izzo (CA) Frany

Find a crew. Get a job. Keep flying. These words of wisdom take on a surprising new meaning for River-many years in the future!

While she relied on her family on the spaceship Serenity in more ways that anyone truly understood, an outrageous adventure will push River to her limits, and it will take a new chosen family to help get her through it.

Her determination to keep flying, and the lessons the Serenity taught her, is what will keep River going, to stranger horizons than anyone thought possible!

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 7.99

FIREFLY KEEP FLYING #1 CVR B MERCADO

FIREFLY KEEP FLYING #1 CVR C FRANY PREM VAR

SRP: 8.99

FIREFLY KEEP FLYING #1 CVR D 10 COPY INCV MERCADO

ALL NEW FIREFLY #10 CVR A FINDEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220419

ALL NEW FIREFLY #10 CVR B CARPENTER – 4.99

SEP220421 – ALL NEW FIREFLY #10 CVR C 15 COPY INCV YARSKY – 4.99

(W) David M. Booher (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Mona Finden

Where did the monks find their relics, and what secret connection do they have to the Alliance? Captain Kaylee is determined to know.

And what lengths will the crew of the Serenity go to to retake Requiem and defeat the Tax Collector once and for all?

Even more personal for Jayne-what lengths will he go to to save his son?

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 4.99

ONCE & FUTURE SHORT BOX (BUNDLE)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220422

(A) Dan Mora

Looking for the perfect home for your collection of all 30 issues of Once & Future that you've ritualistically assembled?

If you feel disappointed with the lack of flare the plastic reflection of bags and boards bring, look no further than this official short box, featuring artwork fit for a legend!

The boxes are stackable, simple to assemble, and made from sturdy double-walled corrugated material with two-layer handles and bottom. Each one holds approximately 150-175 bagged and boarded comics. Includes lid.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 69.99

DAMN THEM ALL #2 (OF 6) CVR A ADLARD (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220423

DAMN THEM ALL #2 (OF 6) CVR B MURAKAMI (MR) – 3.99

SEP220425 – DAMN THEM ALL #2 (OF 6) CVR C 25 COPY INCV ADLARD (MR) – 3.99

SEP220426 – DAMN THEM ALL #2 (OF 6) CVR D 50 COPY INCV CAMPBELL (MR) – 3.99

SEP220427 – DAMN THEM ALL #2 (OF 6) CVR E 100 COPY INCV HANS (MR) – 3.99

SEP220428 – DAMN THEM ALL #2 (OF 6) CVR F UNLOCKABLE VAR MURAKAMI (MR) – 3.99

SEP220429 – DAMN THEM ALL #2 (OF 6) CVR G BG VAR YOON (MR) – 3.99

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

Dora, a detective traumatized by the same recent supernatural events as Ellie, is suspicious of the untimely death of Alfie-a man who helped her in desperate times.

As new terrors unfold, the two witness strange changes to the political landscape of Britain: a gibbering madness infecting the population.

Ellie fears the worst, and seeks the only thing she thinks can help.

A demon may be behind what's happened, one that predates even the Ars Goetia… and isn't so easy to control…

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

APPROACH #2 (OF 5) CVR A HAUN (MR)

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220430

SEP220431 – APPROACH #2 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY INCV HUTCHISON-CATES (MR) – 3.99

SEP220432 – APPROACH #2 (OF 5) CVR C 25 COPY INCV GORHAM (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley (A) Jesus Hervas (CA) Jeremy Haun

The terrifying creature from the lost flight suddenly reappears… making meals of the helpless passengers!

Mac, Abi, and the remaining airport crew feel helpless to stop its predatory rampage.

But with the blizzard continuing to rage and the creature taking up residence inside, how will the stranded people survive?

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #2 (OF 5) CVR A ANINDITO

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220433

EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #2 (OF 5) CVR B LINDSAY – 3.99

SEP220435 – EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #2 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV LINDSA – 3.99

SEP220436 – EVE CHILDREN OF THE MOON #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Victor Lavalle (A) Jo Migyeong (CA) Ario Anindito

In the second thrilling issue of the follow-up to Eve, Selene divulges the details of her origins, and how she provided hope for the many children that have flocked to her rest stop.

But most importantly, what will her resentment toward Eve, Eve's sister, and Wexler mean when they arrive?

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #3 (OF 4) CVR A FRANCAVILLA

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220437

STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #3 (OF 4) CVR B WARD – 4.99

SEP220439 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #3 (OF 4) CVR C VILCHEZ – 4.99

SEP220440 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #3 (OF 4) CVR D 25 COPY INCV MURAKAMI – 4.99

SEP220441 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #3 (OF 4) CVR E 50 COPY INCV MURAKAMI – 4.99

SEP220442 – STUFF OF NIGHTMARES #3 (OF 4) CVR F UNLOCKABLE FRANCAVILLA – 4.99

(W) R. L. Stine (A) A.L. Kaplan (CA) Francesco Francavilla

Reeling from disaster, Issac and Stella are left to pick up the pieces-some more gruesome than figurative-as a new monster emerges from the laboratory!

They'll soon find that creating life from death has terrible, terrible consequences!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 4.99

WYND THRONE IN SKY #4 (OF 5) CVR A DIALYNAS

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220443

WYND THRONE IN SKY #4 (OF 5) CVR B RUBIN – 5.99

SEP220445 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #4 (OF 5) CVR C 10 COPY INCV RUBIN – 5.99

SEP220446 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #4 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV STOKOE – 5.99

SEP220447 – WYND THRONE IN SKY #4 (OF 5) CVR E UNLOCKABLE VAR – 5.99

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Michael Dialynas

Windshorn Peak is the only refuge from the Faeries, but even with allies to guide them, its inhospitality proves a deadly threat to the kids.

But not more dangerous than Vampyres and the Faerie General Eks marching to war, as the final battle on the mountain draws near…

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 5.99

ORCS THE CURSE #4 (OF 4) CVR A LARSEN

BOOM! STUDIOS

SEP220448

ORCS THE CURSE #4 (OF 4) CVR B SKINNER – 5.99

SEP220450 – ORCS THE CURSE #4 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV SKINNER – 5.99

(W) Christine Larsen (A / CA) Christine Larsen

In the magical finale from Christine Larsen (Adventure Time), the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman.

But it will take more than they're prepared for to stop their greatest enemy-perhaps even an alliance unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 5.99