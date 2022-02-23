Ben Reilly's Missing Lesson From Uncle Ben In Amazing Spider-Man #90

Today's Amazing Spider-Man #90 sees Ben Reilly coming to terms with his known unknowns. Knowing that something is missing. Trying to come to terms with what it is and how it might affect those around him.

Ben Reilly, the longstanding clone of Peter Parker, has been recruited by the Beyond Corporation to be their new Spider-Man in the current Amazing Spider-Man titles published by Marvel Comics. He has all of Peter Parker's memories until the point of cloning, as well as some blonde hair dye. But as part of the process of working with the Beyond Corporation, he has his mind wiped. Or parts of it at any road. Just the unimportant bits. But who decides what is important? Obviously being able to remember who his supervillain rogue gallery is, is most important. As we have discovered, they were specifically designed for him by the Beyond Corporation. But now Ben Reilly seems to have forgotten a few of Peter Parker's teenage memories. There should be no problem with that, should there? I think he's the only one on the planet who has forgotten that one

But then, at the end of Amazing Spider-Man #88, it had an unfortunate consequence.A Spider-Man out there who has forgotten that with great power there must come great responsibility?

At least Janine and Ben know something is wrong. Something is missing. Something is not making him the Spider-Man he should be.

Even as the Beyond Corporation continue o make the Spider-Man villains he has to fight. But he doesn;t care enough to fight them, have they shot themselves in the foot?

Staten Island. Everything bad happens on Staten Island. Or so I'm told, I'm reading this on a London bus.

Stare into the mask and the mask stares back. Is that the webhead from his dreams?

Who is he seeing? Is that his Uncle Ben? The "Ben" off-panel from Peter Parker might label this foreshadowing.

Are all things rosey between Ben and Peter now? Obviously not. As we know that there is conflict coming in future issues… in just three issues time, this takes the cover. How will Ben Reilly relearn his lesson?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #90

MARVEL COMICS

DEC210939

(W) Patrick Gleason (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Arthur Adams

• QUEEN GOBLIN IS TRIUMPHANT!

• The Daily Bugle is decimated.

• Can Ben Reilly bounce back and take down the Queen Goblin?

Rated T+In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #91

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211117

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sara Pichelli, Fran Galan (CA) Arthur Adams

"BEYOND" NEARS ITS END! WHAT IS BEHIND DOOR Z?! Ben makes his way to the same place Miles Morales was last at, and he is nowhere to be found. Just door after door of true horrors. Any door's resident could kill Spider-Man, but Door Z's might just destroy the whole city!.In Shops: Mar 02, 2022

SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #92

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220885

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Sara Pichelli (CA) Art Adams

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE LIZARD?! And what could he (or more accurately, it, after recent ASM events) possibly have to do with what has been battering Ben Reilly around? Only one issue to go, so you know, BIG STUFF IS HAPPENING HERE!!!

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 09, 2022

SRP: $3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #93

MARVEL COMICS

JAN220890

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) Arthur Adams

• THE BIG FINALE OF "BEYOND"!!!

• SPIDER-MAN VS. SPIDER-MAN! You may surprise yourself with who you're rooting for.

• Don't miss the conclusion to one of the most surprising Spider-Stories of the past decade.

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 23, 2022

SRP: $5.99