Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #1 Preview: Extinction Agenda

Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #1. The dinosaur version of Captain Britain expected to die from an asteroid strike, but things get a little twisted in this preview of Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #1.

Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #1

by Tini Howard & Vasco Giorgiev, cover by Erica D'Urso

THE CAPTAIN COMES HOME! And she's got a whole new mission! With Otherworld settled, Braddock Manor restored, and her brother Captain Avalon at her side, you'd think things look pretty good for Betsy Braddock. Only it turns out, good ole Britain doesn't want her back. No one wants a mutant menace carrying the shield of Captain Britain, and Betsy's made more than a few enemies along her way. Quest-less and country-less, Betsy must define a role for herself. A fresh take on a beloved character, don't miss the latest Tini Howard extravaganza and fan-favorite artist Vasco Georgiev's Marvel debut!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 22, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620512700111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620512700121 – BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN 1 SCHMIDT VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620512700131 – BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN 1 D'URSO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620512700141 – BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

