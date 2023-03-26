Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #2 Preview: Multiversal Punch Fest The Captain Britain Corps of multiversal Betsies runs off Morgan Le Fay's army of Furies in this preview of Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #2, but Le Fay is just looking for a Betsy of her own.

Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #2

by Tini Howard & Vasco Georgiev, cover by Erica D'Urso

TWO CAPTAINS – ONE COUNTRY – AND ONE HELL OF A FIGHT! Britain has a new champion – but don't be mistaken, she's been here for years. Morgan Le Fay is back for vengeance, and Captain Britain is first on her list! But where one captain fails, another may suffice…and Peggy Carter's got a right hook that would inspire the devil herself. Magical machinations and feral fisticuffs abound in Tini Howard and Vasco Georgiev's continuing epic!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Mar 29, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620512700211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620512700221 – BETSY BRADDOCK: CAPTAIN BRITAIN 2 VILLALOBOS VARIANT – $3.99 US

