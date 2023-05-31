Betsy Braddock Realises Loki Season 2 Is Coming (Spoilers) You know that Loki Season 2 must be on its way soon when books like Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #4 start with Sacred Timelines...

You know that Loki Season 2 must be on its way soon (currently dropping on Disney+ on the 6th of October, 2023) when books like Betsy Braddock: Captain Britain #4 start dropping phrases like "The Sacred Timeline". When it is collected in January 2024, it will slip right in.

And maybe also setting up how it will be seen going forward, rather than the one being pruned in Season One which caused so much upset and led to Kang getting all Kang-like on us.

Of course, given that this is Rachel Summers, Phoenix, here… from another timeline in which Jean Grey's version of the Phoenix never turned dark, never had to die, and started with Scott Summers, the child of both of them – potentially making her a parallel version of Cable, until that possibility was done away with… Timelines are never really going to be sacred for her, are they? Certainly not as much as libraries, especially in her dystopian Days Of Future Past.

The time when the records of our souls is needed. Choose to see that as the moment of Revelation, of the future of Kang judging everything and everyone, it all depends on your perspective on this issue, I guess. But it's good to know that the highestl sources of power know to respect libraries and the librarian in the Marvel Universe.

