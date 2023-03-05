Betty and Veronica: Friends Forever – Rock and Roll #1 Preview Betty and Veronica quit The Archies to launch their own new band in this preview of Betty and Veronica: Friends Forever - Rock and Roll #1.

In this week's preview of Betty and Veronica: Friends Forever – Rock and Roll #1, we get to see what happens when Betty and Veronica quit The Archies and launch their own new band!

BETTY AND VERONICA: FRIENDS FOREVER – ROCK AND ROLL #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN231233

(W) Holly G (A / CA) Holly G

Rock on with a BRAND-NEW story to kick off this collection of melodic tales! In "Rock Candy," The Archies have some competition when a new girl band, ROCK CANDY, enters the scene! But it's not all sugar and spice and everything nice-Betty and Veronica are feeling torn about having to leave The Archies behind, but there's way more of a musical future for them in Rock Candy, along with their drummer, new girl Jola Kit. Do they have what it takes to rock all of Riverdale? Plus more rockin' stories of musical mayhem!

In Shops: 3/8/2023

SRP: $2.99

