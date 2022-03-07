Betty & Veronica: Friends Forever – Powerups #1 Preview: Getting Meta

In this preview of Betty & Veronica: Friends Forever – Powerups #1, the titular friends must rescue Jughead from inside a virtual reality video game. Somehow, this is all Mark Zuckerberg's fault. Check out the preview below.

BETTY & VERONICA: FRIENDS FOREVER – POWERUPS #1

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

JAN221210

(W) Tania Del Rio (A) Various (CA) Bill Galvan

Betty & Veronica level-up in this collection of video game stories! In the BRAND NEW LEAD STORY, Betty is hanging out with Veronica when she gets a distressed call from Jughead in the multiplayer online game "Riververse"! He's in trouble somewhere and needs backup, ASAP! Betty and Veronica log in, determined to save the day. Do they have what it takes to battle monsters and recruit some help to save Jughead?

In Shops: 3/9/2022

SRP: $2.99

