Bex Glendining Sells Debut Graphic Novel Indigo Port to Abrams

Bex Glendining is a British illustrator and comic book colourist, who now has her own debut YA graphic novel, Indigo Port, set to be published. Indigo Port is the story of a young woman, Alex, struggling with the grief of losing her estranged grandmother. While cleaning out her grandmother's apartment, the girl discovers there was more to her grandmother than meets the eye, which takes her down a magical rabbit hole of love and forgiveness. She describes it as "very much a story about grief, friendship and family, both found and biological mixed with magical realism."

Here's a character sheet for the main character in the graphic novel, Alex. Bex tells Bleeding Cool "Indigo Port stems from my own feelings of grief after the loss of my grandmother, who I was incredibly close to as a child, as well as my feelings of regret for not spending more time with her in her later years. whereas the magical aspects stem more from my love for media like Studio Ghibli, where magical elements are incorporated into worlds and places we recognise in conjunction with real conflicts and emotions and relatable characters."

Bex has drawn comics such as Rolled & Told, created covers for Sleeping Beauties, coloured many comics for DC Comics, Boom, Legendary, Lion Forge, Netflix and more, and has created multiple covers for Penguin Random House. But this will be her biggest comic book project to date. Indigo Port will be published by Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams/Amulet in the spring of 2025. Bex Glendining's agent Paige Terlip at Andrea Brown Literary Agency handled the deal for world rights.

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.