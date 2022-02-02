Big Reason Crossover #11 May Be In Mad Demand Today From Image Comics

Okay, there be spoilers. Big honking final page spoilers. The kind of spoilers that, if you were going to read Crossover #11 today, by Donny Cates, Geoff Shaw, Dee Cunniffe and John J Hill published by Image Comics you won't want to read before the actual comic. In fact, you also don't want to read the indicia on the opening page. But if you were the kind of person who wasn't going to pick this comic book up, even in trade, it is possible that this final page spoiler might change your mind. And if so, you may need to run, not walk.

Because the story is out of control of Donny Cates' hands and he has no way to bring it back into control. With an unknown assailant killing comic book creators, in a world where the comic book creations have crossed over with our own.

So who did kill Scott Snyder, Brian K Vaughan and the rest? Sometimes you need a killer to catch a killer.

…and it was a Crossover all along.

Negan from The Walking Dead, as created by Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard. Oh and Lucille as well, because why not. And all in black and white, with a little red for Lucille. The Walking Dead may have ended as a comic but the character lives on in Crossover. Oh yes, and that indicia… he's not alone in this book.

Welcome back to The Darkness as well…

CROSSOVER #11 CVR A SHAW

IMAGE COMICS

AUG210224

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Dee Cunniffe, John J. Hill, Geoff Shaw

"MEANWHILE," Part Four Ellie, Ryan, and the rest of the crew close in on the shadowy figure taking out comics' finest. Murder! Mayhem! Spilled Ink! Ungodly revelations! Puppies! The latest chapter has it all, as we explore the insane world beyond the dome! Oh, and then there's [REMOVED BY THE KIRKMAN ESTATE] ! In Shops: Feb 02, 2022 SRP: $3.99