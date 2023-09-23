Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: bill willingham, fables, Mark Buckingham

Bill Willingham's Fables Gets Further Delayed

Fables #160 has a new publication date of the 17th of October 2023, when the original on-sale date was the 4th of April....

Recently, Fables creator Bill Willingham told us he was going to give a big explanation as to why the new Fables series, The Black Forest, was so late, and that it would be expected. My expectation was that it was down to Mark Buckingham's schedule drawing Fables and both co-writing and drawing Miracleman. Instead, Bill Willingham talked about how terrible DC Comics was and that he was putting Fables into the public domain, whether he was allowed to do that or not. Well, Fables has gotten later, though Willingham says he finished writing it all two years ago.

Fables #160 has a new publication date of the 17th of October 2023, when the original on-sale date was the 4th of April. Fables #161 has a new date of the 21st of November 2023, when the original on-sale date was the 13th of September. Rghe final Fables #162 has now been solicited for the 14th of November, so I expect that will change next week.

FABLES #160 (OF 162) CVR A CORINNE REID (MR)

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Mark Buckingham – Steve Leialoha (CA) Corinne Reid

A storm rages outside the Last Story Home. A long-overdue battle plays out in the wind and rain…Bigby Wolf and Peter Pan have finally come face-to-face. But while these two deliver their deadly blows, an even greater threat has found its way into the Wolf cabin, putting Snow and her children at risk! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023 FABLES #161 (OF 162) CVR A CORINNE REID (MR)

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Mark Buckingham (CA) Corinne Reid

In this penultimate issue, with the lives of the inhabitants of the Black Forest on the line, Peter Pan and Herne enter a bloody battle that will bring both to their knees. But when Tinker Bell comes to the aid of her beaten boss, she'll unleash an unimaginable fury, and there's no telling who will live and who will die. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023 .FABLES #162 (OF 162) CVR A CORINNE REID (MR)

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Mark Buckingham (CA) Corinne Reid

It's the finale of The Black Forest, and with it comes earth-shattering ramifications for the world of Fables. Tink has become something far more powerful than anyone could've imagined, but will she be defeated and things reach their happily ever after? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/14/2023

Also, City Boy #5 has a new on-sale date of the 17th of October 2023 when the original on-sale date was the 26th of September.

