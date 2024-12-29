Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: comicspro, Glendale

Binc Offers Two Scholarships to Attend ComicsPRO Industry Meeting

The Book Industry Charitable (Binc) Foundation will provide two $750 scholarships for comic store owners and their employees to attend the ComicsPRO industry meeting between retailers, publishers and creators, in Glendale, California, from February 20th to 22nd, 2025.

The funds may be used for travel, replacement wages, lodging, and meals; ComicsPRO will cover the registration fee for the meeting. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, the 31st of December, 2024, at 5 pm EST.

"We are proud to continue our support for comic retailers with this professional development scholarship that provides comic people access to networking and education opportunities," said Binc's Executive Director Pam French.

The applicant's store must be in the U.S. or U.S. territories and be either a retail bricks-and-mortar store owned by an entity, a substantial portion of whose revenue is derived from the bricks-and-mortar sale of books/comics, or mobile or pop-up store with an ongoing overhead investment that is open to the general public and maintains an annual average of 30 hours per week with an employee present. The applicant must be a regular part-time or full-time employee or owner of a comic shop. Applicants must be currently employed and have 90 days of continuous employment with the comic shop. Applicants must discuss application and potential selection as scholarship recipient with store owner/manager prior to applying for the scholarship.

"We really appreciate the two scholarships for the comic industry meeting," said Marco Davanzo, executive director of ComicsPRO. "The scholarships will help bring people to the meeting that might not have been able to go. Binc is an amazing force for good in this industry. The fine people at Binc are relentless in helping owners and employees of comic book stores with unforeseen emergencies. ComicsPRO is extremely thankful for their work!"

