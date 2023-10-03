Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amazons, Birds of Prey, wonder woman

Birds Of Prey, On The Merits Of Killing Amazons (Spoilers)

The current Wonder Woman series from Tom King and Daniel Sampere has seen the US Government go up against the Amazons of the USA.

The current Wonder Woman series from Tom King and Daniel Sampere has seen the US Government go up against the Amazons and Amazonian population of the USA.

With Sergent Steel's AXE shock force detaining or killing around three hundred Amazons on US soil.

While in today's Birds Of Prey #2, the new Birds plan a heist on Paradise Island just while all this is going on.

Which might have led to some confusion with Zealot.

And with Harley Quinn.

Seriously, people, no one on the team is planning to kill any Amazons. I mean, not intentionally, anyway…

…and certainly not when they have these magical simulacra to distract them.

BIRDS OF PREY #2 CVR A LEONARDO ROMERO

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Leonardo Romero

BLACK CANARY'S ALL-NEW TEAM ON THEIR FIRST MISSION! Black Canary has built an all-new team with a very specific and very dangerous first mission: extraction! Their target: [REDACTED]! She's being held on [REDACTED] and guarded by a battalion of [REDACTED]. Sounds simple enough, right? Well, then we're explaining it wrong! It's a terrible mission! And before it can even be launched, the Birds have to gather a few mysterious supplies and see some old familiar faces…that they punch! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 10/03/2023 WONDER WOMAN #1 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

THE AMAZON WARRIOR IS NOW A WANTED OUTLAW! A NEW ERA FOR THE AMAZON WARRIOR BEGINS, FROM THE SUPERSTAR TEAM OF TOM KING AND DANIEL SAMPERE! After a mysterious Amazonian is accused of mass murder, Congress passes the Amazon Safety Act, barring all Amazons from U.S. soil. To carry out their plans, the government starts a task force, the Amazon Extradition Entity (A.X.E.), to remove those who don't comply, by any means necessary. Now, in her search for the truth behind the killing, Wonder Woman finds herself an outlaw in the world she once swore to protect! Writer Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) and superstar artist in the making Daniel Sampere (Dark Crisis, Action Comics) join forces for this action-packed relaunch and the beginning of what will undoubtedly become a groundbreaking run on the character. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 9/19/2023

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!