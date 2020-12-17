Now DC Comics Tweets Out "DC Infinite" Variant Covers For March 2021

For the last few months, Bleeding Cool has promised a "DC Omniverse" special from DC Comics, for March 2021, that will set up the March 2021 relaunch from the publisher to follow Future State. Originally, future State would have been the ongoing nature of the titles, but that changed when publisher Dan DiDio was fired. But those 5G contracts had been signed, and DC Comics has decided they might as well keep those creators busy. Today, Bleeding Cool reported that this comic, an anthology cross between DC Rebirth Special and Marvel Incoming would be called "Infinite Frontier #1" and published on May 2nd, 2021.

At which point, with a rather rapid Rich Twitch, DC Comics social media accounts began publishing the following "Infinite" themed variant covers for March 2021, and accompanying phrases.

Batman – Infinite Mysteries – Batman #106 Infinite variant cover

Superman – Infinite Hope – Superman #29 Infinite variant cover

Wonder Woman – Infinite Legends – Wonder Woman #770 Infinite variant cover

Justice League – Infinite Adventures – Justice League #59 Infinite variant cover

It looks like it will all kick off tomorrow when DC Comics decides to release their March 2021 solicitations – everything that they haven't already released, that is.

DC Comics has had quite the rough year, with two waves of firings, including two successive editors-in-chief, as well as their publisher and many other senior and longstanding employees at the publisher, cutting their line down, as well as uprooting the comic book direct market of comic shops by leaving Diamond Comic Distributors, helping set up two rival distributors from their two biggest comic stores, until one had enough and left. There are rumours that DC Comics will be shifting to more digital serialisation and graphic novels – even as there are more rumours that original graphic novels license is being shipped around. What is now clearly called DC Infinite for March is expected to involve a loosening of continuity strings, and also references their digital reading app only available in the US so far, DC Infinite. Going to be a busy weekend.