Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher #1 Preview

Atom Smasher deals with his Uncle Issues in this preview of Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher #1. But he'll find out that superheroin' ain't easy. Check out the preview below.

BLACK ADAM: THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES – ATOM SMASHER #1

DC Comics

0722DC092

0722DC093 – Black Adam: The Justice Society Files – Atom Smasher #1 Photo Cover – $6.99

(W) Cavan Scott, Bryan Q. Miller (A) Travis Mercer, Marco Santucci (CA) Kaare Andrews

Al Rothstein has big shoes to fill. Very big shoes. But he needs to prove himself before he can call himself Atom Smasher. He has the costume, and he has a mission…he just has to make it through the night in one piece. And in part 3 of the Teth-Adam backup story: history begins to repeat itself as, in ancient Kahndaq, Teth-Adam's son, Hurut, crosses a line for the greater good, while, in the present, Adrianna's son, Amon, joins the race to save the sought-after eternium idol from Intergang's clutches.

In Shops: 9/6/2022

SRP: $5.99

