Black Label Editor Maggie Howell Leaves DC Comics For Something New

Former DC editor Andy Khouri tweeted the news out yesterday, that DC editor Maggie Howell had left DC Comics. He wrote "Friday was the last day at DC for editor Maggie Howell. She was the heart and soul of our original Black Label group under Mark Doyle, assisting me on nearly all my books and contributing to every line: Sandman Universe, Young Animal, Hill House, Vertigo, and Black Label. Most readers won't know that Maggie has been running point on the phenomenally successful WHITE KNIGHT line since nearly the beginning, and that's in addition to all her other work in the group you have yet to see. She helped me so much as a colleague but even more as a friend. Maggie's next gig is going to bring even more and purer form of her exquisite taste and vision to American comics, and I couldn't be happier for her. But if you've enjoyed anything of mine or the Black Label/Vertigo group over the last six years, say thanks to @mehowell."

After interning at Dreamworks Animation and graduating with a PhD from the University of California in 2015, Howell became Executive Assistant – Marketing at DC Comics in Burbank, before becoming Assistant Editor at Vertigo/Black Label in 2016 and made Associate Editor at Black Label in 2020.

Reacting to the news, G. Willow Wilson replied "Not Maggie!!" but Maggie Howell, who rarely tweets, replied "I promise I won't be disappearing!" DC editor Chris Conway added "This is true and honestly I'm devastated about it. Maggie has been a rock for these last few years and I couldn't have done basically anything I've done at Black Label so far without her in my corner. Somebody out there landed a real one. (You'll find out where she's going when she wants you to, and not before. One of the reasons we worked well together is because I am Out Here at all times and she is silent as the grave — until it counts.)" Howell replied "I've been trying (and mostly failing!) to cope with the "leaving Chris" of it all by reassuring myself that we will work together again someday. I do wholeheartedly believe that." Mitch Gerads added "Maggie was an Assistant Editor on MISTER MIRACLE for a number of issues and she was GREAT! Wherever she's headed next chose correct!" We will watch with interest…