Black Manta #4 Preview: It's Always a Wizard's Fault

BLACK MANTA #4 (OF 6)

DC Comics

1021DC073

1021DC074 – BLACK MANTA #4 (OF 6) CVR B SANFORD GREENE CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Valentine De Landro, Matthew Dow Smith (CA) Jorge Fornes

Devil Ray has his sights set on Atlantis, and he races to put his grand plans into motion before Black Manta can unlock the secrets of the mysterious and deadly orichalcum metal. Meanwhile, Torrid forms an uneasy alliance with Manta and Gallous the Goat following their throwdown in Ethiopian airspace. But perhaps her reticence is not unfounded, as Manta's villainous nature emerges on their quest for the truth.

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $3.99

