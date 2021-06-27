Black Widow #8 Preview – Sure was Toasty!

Everyone in this preview of Black Widow #8, in stores next week from Marvel Comics, is dealing with seeing a man melt before their eyes differently. Black Widow wants to put a stop to Apogee once and for all. But Lucy? Well, she's named the pile of goo stan and is hanging out with it. Hey, to each their own. Shipwreck, for example, is totally freaking out.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Roadblock Melts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQKwQzyoebw)

Check out the preview below.

BLACK WIDOW #8

MARVEL COMICS

APR210912

APR210913 – BLACK WIDOW #8 GO SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande (CA) Adam Hughes

The Black Widow races to learn the secrets behind Apogee and the powers of the Olio. Meanwhile, the White Widow is recruiting – but is the newly powered Lucy ready? The Widows' spy-der on the inside, Anya Corazon, hunts for answers, but she's running out of time-and headlong into danger. Don't miss the beginning of a new era for the Black Widow-and her web of spy-ders!

32 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 6/30/2021

SRP: $3.99