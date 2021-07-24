Black Widows Cheating Death in Black Widow #9 [Preview]

Black Widow #9 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and things are not looking good for the book's titular protagonists. First of all, Yelena was electrocuted last issue, and is seen lifeless here in this preview. Making matters worse, Natasha has just been stabbed, leaving a wound she says would be mortal, without her magic suit. Could this be the end of these two? Of course not! Is this your first time reading comics?! And if so… why this one?! Check out the preview below.

BLACK WIDOW #9

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210634

MAY210635 – BLACK WIDOW #9 BROOKS CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR – $3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Elena Casagrande (CA) Adam Hughes

The Black Widow and her team learn the source of the Olio's powers – and the bleak fate of those in thrall to Apogee, including Natasha's protégée, Lucy, whose time is running out. Natasha and Apogee go head-to-head for the future of San Francisco, but Natasha will risk everything to protect her city and the new life she's built there.

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $3.99