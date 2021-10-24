Black's Myth, Edgar Allen Poe & My Bad in Ahoy January 2021 Solicits

No launches from Ahoy Comics in January 2022 solicits and solicitations, but it doesn't always have to be about launches does it? So we have the collection of Black's Myth, more from Edgar Allen Poe's Snifter Of Death, and new issues of My Bad in Ahoy Comics listings for January.

BLACKS MYTH TP (MR)

AHOY COMICS

NOV211089

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Wendell Cavalcanti (CA) Liana Kangas

Meet Janie Jones "Strummer" Mercado-just an ordinary werewolf PI, trying to make it on the mean streets of LA. When the case of a lifetime falls into her lap, it's up to her and her charming djinn assistant Ben Si'lat to figure out just how many silver bullets have been used. And just where do silver bullets come from, anyway? Collects the mini-series.

In Shops: Feb 16, 2022

SRP: 16.99

EDGAR ALLEN POE`S SNIFTER OF DEATH #4 (OF 6) (MR)

AHOY COMICS

NOV211090

(W) Rick Geary, Bryce Ingman (A) Ryan Kelly, Rick Geary (CA) Richard Williams

Special Sinister Slogan Issue! Mask Up & Vax Up for "A Tale of the Great Plague!" Vote Grue No Matter Who in "Edgar Allan Poe's Werewolf of Washington!" All this plus a heaping treasure of AHOY illustrated prose!

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 4.99

MY BAD #3 (MR)

AHOY COMICS

NOV211091

(W) Mark Russell, Bryce Ingman (A / CA) Peter Krause

Stuff keeps happening in the greatest comic book universe in the multiverse! Disaster strikes The Chandelier when he compares his social media feed to those of more popular crimefighters! And! A look back at the glory days of traffic vigilante Rush Hour, when he enforced safety compliance on America's thrilling freeways!

In Shops: Jan 12, 2022

SRP: 3.99