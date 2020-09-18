Blade Runner and Doctor Who in Titan Comics December 2020 Solicits

Titan Comics' December 2020 Solicitations include Blade Runner 2029 #1, following the dramatic events of the first arc, BLADE RUNNER 2029 sees an emotionally changed Ash back with the LAPD's Blade Runner division and once again on the streets hunting renegade Replicants. She finds her loyalties and humanity challenged by two Replicants, one offering her salvation, the other deadly damnation. There's Doctor Who #2 in which the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor team-up to save present-day Earth from being overrun by the classic aquatic villain, The Sea Devils and the Skithra. Who else can they turn to for help but Rose Tyler: leader of the human resistance. And Marvel Studios The Eternals behind the scenes guide.

TV/FILM

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #1

Writer: Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale December 16, 2020

Cover Artists: Peach Momoko (CVR A), Syd Mead (CVR B), Fernando Dagnino (CVR C), Giovanni Valletta (CVR D), Cosplay Cover (CVR E)

Following the dramatic events of the first arc, BLADE RUNNER 2029 sees an emotionally changed Ash back with the LAPD's Blade Runner division and once again on the streets hunting renegade Replicants. She finds her loyalties and humanity challenged by two Replicants, one offering her salvation, the other deadly damnation. Features the return of the original, award-winning creative writing team writer Mike Johnson (Supergirl, Star Trek), artist ANDRES GUINALDO (Justice League Dark), and colorist Marco Lesko (Doctor Who) with MICHAEL GREEN (screenwriter of Blade Runner 2049) returning in a supervisory role.

BLADE RUNNER 2019 VOL.3: HOME AGAIN, HOME AGAIN

Writers: Michael Green, Mike Johnson

Artist: Andres Guinaldo

FC • 112pp • $16.99

On Sale February 3, 2021

Cover Artist: Tommy-Lee Edwards

Ash has returned to Los Angeles, but much has changed in this dystopic city since she was last here. With both the LAPD and a Blade Runner out looking for her now… THE HUNTER HAS BECOME THE HUNTED! Collects Blade Runner 2019 #9-12, Plus Blade Runner FCBD #0 which ties into this arc!

DOCTOR WHO #2

Writer: Jody Houser

Artist: Roberta Ingranata

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale December 9, 2020

Cover Artists: Peach Momoko (A), Photo Cover (B) Christopher Jones (C)

Doctor Who returns with the comic debut of an iconic 70s TV Villain! After narrowly escaping the Weeping Angels and the Autons in 1960s London, the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctor must team-up once again to save present-day Earth from being overrun by the classic aquatic villain, the Sea Devils and the Skithra! Who else can they turn to for help but Rose Tyler: leader of the human resistance!

GAMING

LIFE IS STRANGE: PARTNERS IN TIME #3

Writer: Emma Vieceli

Artists: Claudia Leonardi, Andrea Izzo

FC • 32pp • $3.99

On Sale December 16, 2020

Cover Artists: Claudia Leonardi (CVR A), Sarah Graley (CVR B), T-Shirt (CVR C),

Max, Chloe and Rachel hit High Noon in Tombstone! As the road trip continues with two simultaneous tours, it's time for a showdown between Cowboys and… Pirates? Original creative team returns with acclaimed writer Emma Vieceli

(Doctor Who), and fan-favorite artists Claudia Leonardi & Andrea Izzo!

CREATOR-OWNED

CUTTING EDGE: THE SIREN'S SONG #2

Writer: Francesco Dimitri

Artist: Mario Alberti

FC • 48pp • $5.99

On Sale December 16, 2020

Cover Artists: Marco Turini (A), Mario Alberti (B)

Tomb Raider meets The Hunger Games in brand new series by renowned fantasy author and award-winning Italian artist.

Brought together by a clandestine corporation, the world's greatest minds are set a challenge of epic proportions: the dodecathlon. Unlikely alliances are made in order to fulfill the quest, and uncover the mysterious truth behind it all. But as the conspiracy is unveiled, how many will survive…?

ADLER TP

Writer: Lavie Tidhar

Artist: Paul McCaffrey

SC • FC • 128pp • $16.99

On Sale March 30, 2021

Cover Artist: Paul McCaffrey

THE ONLY WOMAN WHO COULD MATCH SHERLOCK'S WIT! – now IRENE ADLER comes face-to-face with the greatest villain of all time! In the vein of Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen! Written by World Fantasy Award winner – Lavie Tidhar and artwork by Paul McCaffrey (TMNT, DC's Men of War)!

MAGAZINES

MARVEL STUDIOS: THE ETERNALS THE OFFICIAL MOVIE SPECIAL

SC • FC • 100pp • $14.99

On Sale February 17, 2021

AN EXCITING NEW GUIDE TO THE UPCOMING MOVIE, MARVEL STUDIOS' THE ETERNALS. After the events of AVENGERS: ENDGAME, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be redefined yet again with the introduction of the Eternals, heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the earth since the dawn of man. Go BEHIND THE SCENES of the new movie with art and photos from the set, plus interviews with the cast and crew.

Also available in hardback:

HC • FC • 96pp • $19.99

On Sale February 17, 2021