Blade Debut In Tomb Of Dracula On Auction At Heritage Auctions Today

Blade is hotter than a vampire in the sun these days, with a new film in development and being a main member of Jason Aaron's Avengers run. That has sent all of his keys through the roof, but none higher than Tomb of Dracula #10, the vampire hunter's first appearance in a Marvel Comic. CGC copies, like this gorgeous 8.5 copy taking bids today at Heritage Auctions, are fetching ridiculous amounts of money right now. This one is currently sitting at $1,250 and will only shoot higher as the day goes on. You can check it out down below for yourself.

Blade Is Leading The Charge On Huge Gains In The Marvel Horror Market

"Tomb of Dracula #10 (Marvel, 1973) CGC VF+ 8.5 White pages. First appearance of Blade the Vampire Slayer, whose return to the big screen and intro into the MCU is currently in development. Gene Colan cover and art. Currently #16 on Overstreet's list of Top 25 Bronze Age Comics. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $472; VF/NM 9.0 value = $1,061. CGC census 8/21: 363 in 8.5, 909 higher. On the docks of London, a young couple is trying to spirit off to America when they are attacked by a trio of vampires who refer to themselves as part of Dracula's Legion. Before they can feed on the couple, however, they are attacked by Blade, a vampire hunter armed with wooden knives. Blade easily overpowers the vampires, stabbing them in the heart with his knives, effectively staking them and killing them instantly. After the battle, Blade is confronted by Quincy Harker and his daughter Edith. Quincy scolds Blade for brashly killing vampires who are part of Dracula's minions, as they could have led the vampire hunters directly to Dracula himself. Blade simply scoffs at Quincy and departs, telling the old vampire hunter that he will hunt by his own methods and kill Dracula on his own terms."

There is some serious money going into the Marvel horror books right now, and Blade is one of the characters seeing the most gains. Go here to check out more on this great copy of this book, and while you are there, check out the other books taking bids today.