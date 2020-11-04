Blade's New Blasphemous Nickname For Thor in Avengers #38

Today's Avengers #38 does a good job of rewriting the Marvel Universe in terms of it all being one big plot by the devil Mephisto, from the beginning to the very end. You might as well call it the Mephisto Universe. What does that mean for other religions operating within? Maybe Marvel Comics will touch on that in issues to come. They have another God, Knull, about to hit. Will Mephisto see that as a threat? What about the Asgardian gods? Specifically Thor?

Well, maybe it's all a matter of branding and in today's Avengers #38, Blade comes up with quite the nickname.

Viking Jesus. Now a scholar of blade's background may well know that evangelists preaching Christianity to Vikings needed a little oomph. Even as Charlemagne converted Saxons to Christianity in the 8th and 9th centuries at the end of a sword, an anonymous poet created an epic poem in Saxon, named Heliand, that recreated Jesus for a new audience in the manner of the likes of Beowulf. He was now a Chieftain of Mankind, a soothsayer who teaches his disciples, now household warriors, secret runes, and performing acts of magic. The Maji are also warriors, Bethlejem is a hill fortress and Jesus is a bit more… hands on. I'm sure Blade has a copy…

AVENGERS #38

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

The Avengers have saved Earth from the god of the Moon, but the return of a certain planet-burning cosmic firebird isn't going to give them much time to catch their breath. Plus: The devil may be dead, but the threat of Mephisto lingers on, with a legacy interwoven in heretofore untold chapters of Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

Published today from Marvel Comics, if all goes well.