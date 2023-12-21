Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: james bond, thundercats, vampirella

Bleeding Cool Presents Dynamite's March 2024 Full Solicitations

As with IDW, Bleeding Cool has the first official, exclusive look at Dynamite Entertainment's March 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary March 2024 full solicitations reveal for Dynamite Entertainment's hottest comics.

Thundercats, Vampirella, and James Bond continue their thrilling adventures.

New titles like Justice Ducks and Elvira meet H.P. Lovecraft join the lineup.

Special edition collections and hardcovers for fan-favorite series announced.

THUNDERCATS #2

Price: $4.99

Writer: Declan Shalvey

Artist: Drew Moss

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/13/2024

In the aftermath of his first battle with the Mu'Tants, Lion-O attempts to use the Sight Beyond Sight to ask for guidance from their lost leader, Jaga. The vision he receives instead leads the ThunderCats to discover another Thundarian survivor on Third Earth! Meanwhile, Slithe and his Mu'Tant band have discovered the pyramid of Mumm-Ra — and they're about to learn firsthand how dangerous the Ever-Living one can be! Red-hot writer DECLAN SHALVEY (Alien, Old Dog) and acclaimed artist DREW MOSS (Gargoyles: Dark Ages, Vampirella/Red Sonja) ramp up the excitement in this second chapter in their all-new ThunderCats adventure, featuring exquisite covers from interplanetary talents DAVID NAKAYAMA, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and IVAN TAO, as well as SHALVEY and MOSS!

VAMPIRELLA #667

Price: $4.99

Writer: Christopher Priest

Artist: Ergun Gunduz

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 40

On Sale Date: 3/13/2024

The Daughter of Drakulon is slowly becoming aware of the fact that she is repeatedly living the same day, at the end of which she is murdered by an unknown blonde assailant. Cracks start to form in Vampirella's new status quo as she begins to realize that this reality, as well as the happy life she has here, is not real — but the dark consequences of the elaborate charade she is living are! The acclaimed creative team of writer CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and artist ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ are joined by fan-favorite cover artists LUCIO PARRILLO, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and CARLA COHEN for this ongoing celebration of Vampirella's six decades in comics in Vampirella #667— continuing the series' legacy numbering that reflects all of Vampi's previous appearances in print. This special 40-page issue also includes six bonus pages from Vampirella: Interstellar that tie into a major story twist!

ELVIRA MEETS H.P. LOVECRAFT #2

Price: $4.99

Writer: David Avallone

Artist: Kewber Baal

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/20/2024

Marketing Description

The comedy duo of Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, and Howard Phillips, Neurotic Ghost, take their show on the road to Arkham, Massachusetts! With the Cult of Nyarlathotep hot on their pointy heels, the two horror icons visit storied Miskatonic University — where the last copy of the Necronomicon may be hidden deep in the college library! Secret knowledge is uncovered, hideous space gods are revealed, and late fines go unpaid in this madcap monster mash from writer DAVID AVALLONE (Elvira in Monsterland, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist KEWBER BAAL (Elvira in Monsterland, Vampirella), with cover artists BAAL, DAVE ACOSTA, and DAVID HACK all returning from the grave, as well as a enchanting Elvira photo cover

JAMES BOND: 007 #3

Price: $4.99

Writer: Garth Ennis

Artist: Rapha Lobosco

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/20/2024

Inimitable author GARTH ENNIS accelerates the action in his inaugural James Bond tale with part three of "Your Cold, Cold Heart!" The hunt for the stolen STALVODA formula has led Bond into orbit, where he meets a man from the project's shady past — but 007 soon learns he's not the only killer in space. Meanwhile, back on Earth, Moneypenny suddenly finds she's also a target! Featuring newly declassified cover art by DAVE JOHNSON (100 Bullets, Superman: Red Son, Deadpool) and eyes-only interiors by 007 veteran RAPHA LOBOSCO (James Bond: Black Box), James Bond: 007 #3 continues the 10-year celebration of James Bond comics at Dynamite!

GARGOYLES: QUEST #3

Price: $4.99

Writer: Greg Weisman

Artist: Pasquale Qualano

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/13/2024

While Demona races to repair a sacred object, Thailog and Brentwood face Wyvern the Dragon, who guards the haft of Gungnir, the Lance of Fate — the key to Demona's plan for ultimate power! Writer and Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and artist PASQUALE QUALANO start pulling out all the stops as their latest chapter in the Gargoyles saga begins building to its crescendo — all accompanied by heroically iconic covers from CLAYTON CRAIN, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, and DREW MOSS!

LILO & STITCH #3

Price: $3.99

Artist: Giulia Giacomino

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/6/2024

Leaving New York City behind, Stitch crash-lands in India, where he is followed by the evil Cluster Sovereign and its super-smart robots — and they're more determined than ever to recapture Experiment 626! Lilo & Stitch continue their globe-hopping adventures under the expert navigation of writer GREG PAK and artist GIULIA GIACOMINO, with added photo opportunities courtesy of cover artists NICOLETTA BALDARI, TRISH FORSTNER, EDWIN GALMON and CRAIG ROUSSEAU!

DISNEY VILLAINS: CRUELLA DE VIL #4

Price: $3.99

Writer: Sweeney Boo

Artist: Miriana Puglia

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/6/2024

Operation Crown Jewels is a go! In order to restore her good name, Cruella agrees to help professional jewel thief Emily Bezzler steal the Queen's most prized possessions. But with bumbling Horace and Jasper assisting in the infiltration, some things (OK, many things) are bound to go wrong! Recidivist writer SWEENEY BOO joins her ink-stained co-conspirator MIRIANA PUGLIA for a hijinks-filled heist — backed up by cunning cover accomplices SWAY and GRETEL LUSKY!

JENNIFER BLOOD: BATTLE DIARY #4

Price: $4.99

Writer: Fred Van Lente

Artist: Robert Carey

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/13/2024

Though her signature combination of psychological manipulation and brutal violence, Jennifer Blood has the Volk white supremacist prison gang and the Crooked Cross biker fanatics tearing at each other's throats. But now that she has provided the spark to light the flames, the resulting conflagration may be too big to contain — and threatens to consume everyone Jennifer cares about! Trusted reporters FRED VAN LENTE (Marvel Zombies) and ROBERT CAREY (The Outsiders) deliver all the details in Jennifer Blood: Battle Diary #4 — featuring additional coverage from CAREY, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, and LESLEY "LEIRIX" LI!

JUSTICE DUCKS #4

Price: $4.99

Writer: Roger Langridge

Artist: Carlo Lauro

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/20/2024

Gosalyn makes a new friend! He's nice, but kinda odd… maybe a little strange… OK, he's an alien. An alien hiding out on Earth, for mysterious reasons. And when those "mysterious reasons" show up to take Gos's new friend, the Justice Ducks are in a pickle. Do they let the authoritative aliens do their thing, or do they protect the slightly strange alien kid from mysterious forces? Find out in Justice Ducks #4, judiciously filed by award-winning writer ROGER LANGRIDGE and Darkwing Duck artist CARLO LAURO, and featuring cover affidavits from LANGRIDGE, MIRKA ANDOLFO, FRANCESCO TOMASELLI, and TRISH FORSTNER!

SAVAGE RED SONJA #5

Price: $3.99

Writer: Dan Panosian

Artist: Alessio Petillo

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/6/2024

The saga of Red Sonja and the Pale Witch comes to a head as the She-Devil forges a razor-thin alliance with the recently revealed villain! Follow along as they journey to the dragon's cave, where the Pale Witch seeks to bond the blood ruby with her scepter and acquire unmeasured power. Will she ultimately prevail in her endeavors? Or will Sonja prove that her wits are just as sharp as her blade? Find out in the epic conclusion of DAN PANOSIAN and ALESSIO PETILLO's Savage Red Sonja — an adventure packed with action, deception, and ultimate consequences!

THE WHEEL OF TIME: THE GREAT HUNT #5

Price: $4.99

Writer: Rik Hoskin

Artist: Marcio Abreu

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/27/2024

In this action-packed adaptation of Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series from writer RIK HOSKIN and artist MARCIO ABREU, readers will explore the historic events of The Great Hunt and follow the young hero Rand al'Thor and his compatriots as they search for the Horn of Valere! In Chapter Five, Rand searches the city of Fal Dara for Egwene while simultaneously fending off an invading force of monstrous Trollocs and a Myrddraal! Then, in the midst of the bloody chaos, he learns that the Horn has been stolen — and that someone from his own side let the murdering thieves through the gates!

ARMY OF DARKNESS FOREVER #6

Price: $4.99

Writer: Tony Fleecs

Artist: Justin Greenwood

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/20/2024

In this latest chapter of Ash across the ages: Sheila seeks the help of Henry the Red in the pass, while in the present day the internet spreads the evils of the Necronomicon across the globe. And while all this is happening, Ash and the Wiseman try to rework the Necronomicon — but things don't go quite as planned… Picking up where Army of Darkness: The Director's Cut left off, Army of Darkness Forever #6 from writer TONY FLEECS and artist JUSTIN GREENWOOD features a quartet of crazed covers by FLEECS, CHRIS BURNHAM (Batman Inc.), zombie king ARTHUR SUYDAM, and master painter FRANCESCO MATTINA!

NEGADUCK #7

Price: $3.99

Writer: Jeff Parker

Artist: Ciro Cangialosi

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/27/2024

For Negaduck to prove he's the rightful leader of all villains, he needs to pull off an impossible crime — and this means he'll need the help of his fellow menaces! But just as our foul fowl settles into his top-duck position, he finds out the society's true plan — and it does not involve Negaduck! (Not in a way he'd like, anyway…) Writer JEFF PARKER and artist CIRO CANGIALOSI's calculated criminal conspiracy continues in Negaduck #7 — embellished by eye-catching covers from JAE LEE, DREW MOSS, TRISH FORSTNER, and CANGIALOSI!

RED SONJA #9

Price: $3.99

Writer: Torunn Grønbekk

Artist: Walter Geovani

Publication Date: April, 2024

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 3/27/2024

In this issue: With the barriers between the worlds all but gone, the deathless walk the realm of men. Yet Red Sonja faces challenges far greater than the creatures haunting her journey: Kulan Gath's rule spreads relentlessly, and the gods — the gods are nowhere to be found. Sung into history by the timeless talents of TORUNN GRØNBEKK and WALTER GEOVANI, Red Sonja #9 is presaged by divinely iconic covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, BJORN BARENDS, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, MEL RUBI, and GRACIE THE COSPLAY LASS!

DISNEY VILLAINS: MALEFICENT TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $13.99

Writer: Soo Lee

Artist: Soo Lee

Cover: Jae Lee

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 136

On Sale Date: 3/27/2024

Queen Maleficent rules the Forbidden Woods, a mysterious land shrouded in darkness, evil, and all things that go bump in the night. Countless kings have come from far and wide to try and vanquish this realm where the Forbidden Mountain stands, making an enemy of its dark queen. But Maleficent is not the unloving monster some would make her out to be. In fact, she cherishes her kingdom and embraces her responsibilities to it. But instead of being given the chance to coexist, she and her shadowy domain have been misunderstood and shunned, and outsiders would see the Forbidden Woods conquered and her reign overthrown. Maleficent grows all the more powerful defeating those who dare to challenge her and her minions. Featuring cover art by the renowned JAE LEE, this new collection of the five-issue series by acclaimed author and artist SOO LEE features five standalone tales of Maleficent facing the trials and tribulations of her unique position, and is being offered in both trade paperback and hardcover editions at an eye-catching new trim size of six by nine inches!

DISNEY VILLAINS: MALEFICENT HARDCOVER

Price: $19.99

007: FOR KING AND COUNTRY HARDCOVER

Price: $24.99

Writer: Phillip Kennedy Johnson

Artist: Giorgio Spalletta

Cover: Joseph Michael Linsner

Publication Date: March, 2024

Format: Graphic Novel HC

Page Count: 160

On Sale Date: 3/6/2024

An all-new nail-biting Bond mission from superstar PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (Action Comics) and GIORGIO SPALLETTA (Red Sonja) is now available in this suitably handsome hardcover edition! Accused of murder on British soil, James Bond has been branded a traitor by his own government. As M sends the entire double-O division after 007, Bond must go underground with only one ally: Gwendolyn Gann, 003 — another traitor, presumed dead, but secretly on a clandestine mission with global implications! Collects issues #1-6.

INFECTED BY ART VOL. 11 HARDCOVER

Price: $39.99

Cover: Donato Giancola

Publication Date: March, 2024

On Sale Date: 3/6/2024

The discerning eyes at INFECTED BY ART are back with their 11th annual compendium of the best new Science Fiction & Fantasy artwork of the year! If you're a fan of beautifully realized genre art, you'll want to get your hands on Infected by Art Volume 11 to discover the amazing work of the artists within. The pieces contained in this volume are executed in every medium imaginable, including traditional painting and drawing, digital art, and sculpted works ranging from cast bronze to incredibly realistic creature design. This singular hardcover collection boasts 343 artworks by 295 artists working in a broad range of styles and mediums, filling all 328 full-color pages with digital paintings, sculptures, drawings, mixed media works, and more — with nearly every piece given a full page to shine!

BETTIE PAGE: LA DOLCE VITA TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $17.99

Writers: Mirka Andolfo & Luca Blengino

Artist: Elisa Ferrari

Cover: Lesley "Leirix" Li

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 104

On Sale Date: 3/27/2024

Beautiful Bettie has been cast as the lead in a film shooting in Rome, but before she can experience the sights and sounds of sunny Italy, shady-looking thugs try to kidnap her. Why? Well, Bettie happens to be the spitting image of another woman — a woman who's in big trouble with certain trouble-making types! A madcap adventure of mistaken identity and star-crossed love, Italian-style, is the result in this molta bella collection, reprinting all four issues of the original series from the continental creative team of MIRKA ANDOLFO, LUCA BLENGINO, and ELISA FERRARI!

IMMORTAL RED SONJA VOL. 2 TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $19.99

Writer: Dan Abnett

Artist: Alessandro Ranaldi

Cover: Lesley "Leirix" Li

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 136

On Sale Date: 3/6/2024

The journey has been long, and the dangers grave — but now, armed with a fuller understanding of the burden she carries, Sonja the Red and her cursed chainmail set off on the final leg of their magical journey through the Dead Lands. What she finds in the endless fog, and the truths that Merlyn reveals, will change her forever — and set the whole world in a new direction! Acclaimed author DAN ABNETT and renowned artist ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO bring their unique new vision of the She-Devil With a Sword to a stunning conclusion in this second volume of Immortal Red Sonja! Collects issues #6-10.

DEJAH THORIS: CRIMSON GENESIS TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $19.99

Writer: Chuck Brown

Artist: Emiliana Pinna

Cover: Joseph Michael Linsner

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 160

On Sale Date: 3/6/2024

Young Princess Dejah has lived a sheltered existence, growing up behind vast palace walls, guarded by Helium's greatest warriors. But when the entire royal family is attacked by horrific Kaldane Martians, Dejah narrowly escapes into the wilds of Barsoom, with no recourse but to strike out on her own in an all-out effort to save her kingdom! Eisner Award-winning writer CHUCK BROWN (Bitter Root) is joined by stellar artist EMILIANA PINNA (Red Sonja) for this epic tale from the early years of Dejah Thoris, before the events of Edgar Rice Burroughs' first classic Mars novel. Collects issues #1-6.

VAMPIRELLA VS. THE SUPERPOWERS VOL. 1 TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $19.99

Writer: Dan Abnett

Artist: Pasquale Qualano

Cover: Sozomaika

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 152

On Sale Date: 3/6/2024

Vampirella and her trusty sidekick Dyna Might have become superheroes, and are assigned to save a world that looks strangely similar to 1940s Earth — rife with crime, corruption, and two-fisted superheroes who don't take kindly to meddling from interdimensional vampire aliens! Can Vampirella survive an onslaught of conflict from villains and heroes alike, all while solving a murder mystery and keeping her precocious sidekick alive? Find out in this full-throttle throwback action adventure, courtesy of superstar writer DAN ABNETT (Avengers, Warhammer) and red-hot artist PASQUALE QUALANO (DC Vs. Vampires)! Collects issues #1-6.

RED SONJA VOL. 1: HIS MASTER'S VOICE TRADE PAPERBACK

Price: $19.99

ISBN: 978-1-5241-2446-5

Writer: Torunn Gronbeckk

Artist: Walter Giovani

Cover: Jim Cheung

Publication Date: March, 2024

Page Count: 184

On Sale Date: 3/6/2024

The She-Devil With a Sword finds herself on the run, framed for murder, and with an unseen force tugging at the back of her mind. Hunted, haunted, and hurting, Sonja has no one to trust and faces danger and suspicion at every turn. There's something rotten in the land, and all the signs are pushing her towards the source of the disease — Vestfold and its cruel ruler, Thord Varg! Join Sonja as she races to unravel the mystery of "His Master's Voice" in this first collection of the hit series from writer TORUNN GRØNBEKK and artist WALTER GEOVANI! Reprints issues #1-6 as well as the prologue #0 story from Dynamite's 2023 Free Comic Book Day title.

