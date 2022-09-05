Bleeding Cool Suggests A New Name For Shazam's Mary Marvel

Mary Batson can't be called Mary Marvel anymore. Well, Captain Marvel (the DC version) has to be called Shazam. And in tomorrow's New Champion Of Shazam #2, she is in search of a new name. In the past, and in different realities, Mary Batson has been known as Captain Marvel, Black Mary, Sergeant Marvel. Lady Shazam and Sergeant Shazam. But now? She is missing a name.

Well Bleeding Cool never likes to highlight a problem that we can't so here is a suggestion – and one not highlighted in the comic book in questions, out from Josie Campbell and Evan Doc Shaner tomorrow from DC Comics. You may remember th Shazadam debacle from last year. Well… what about Shazadame?

Shazadame. You know it makes sense. Certainly a lot better than Shazma'am. Also New Champion Of Shazadam will be skipping October, issue 3 will now be in November and the finale in December…

Mary is back home in the City of Brotherly Love, and she's feeling nothing but hate! Not only did she have to leave her dream school, but now she's the caretaker of her siblings and a city that is skeptical about the new hero in town. Everyone wants a piece of Shazam, and super-powered misfits are lining up to take her on! When her world is falling apart, can our hero keep it together?

DON'T READ THE COMMENTS! After a disastrous outing as Shazam, Mary is the laughingstock of the internet. Will she ever be taken seriously? Now it's up to her to ignore the haters and help those who really need her. The missing-persons problem in Philly has only gotten worse, and our hero is running out of time to find the culprit behind it!

DARLA IS MISSING! While Mary was focusing on her duties as the new Shazam, her now-powerless little sister struck out on her own to help solve the mystery of the missing persons in their city. Now it's up to our hero to find the true villain before everyone is lost for good. Little does she know, the key to saving the day awaits her at Fawcett Community College with her mysterious mentor, Dr. G! You won't want to miss this shocking finale!

