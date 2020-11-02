Blink, Heels and Pokémon Go – The Daily LITG 2nd November 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Doctor Who, Arrow and Pokémon Go – and so much more.

Daily LITG:  – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Doctor Who: Steven Moffat's Last Word On
Doctor Who: "Blink", BBC Studios

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Offers His Last Word On Blink
  2. Heels: Stephen Amell Says COVID Nearly Resulted in Arrow Return, More
  3. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Duskull
  4. American Horror Story Seasons Ranked: From Murder House to 1984
  5. Batwoman, Walker, Flash & More: CW Offers Handy Premiere Cheat Sheet
  6. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Celebrates Sabrina's Halloween Birthday
  7. The Generation Six Legendary Pokémon Headed For Pokémon GO
  8. Supernatural: Padalecki, Ackles, Collins Know Who They Would Vote For
  9. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes Strong for Halloween
  10. TMNT: The Last Ronin #1 The Remaining Turtle Revealed (Spoilers)

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

  1. Comics Sales Rising as Movie Sales Fall? Comic Store In Your Future
  2. 5 Times Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Bailed Out President Donald Trump
  3. Batman Vs Spawn Vs X-Men Vs Turtles – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  4. Chris Claremont On Nightcrawler Being Alive In Days Of Future Past
  5. England, Go To Your Comic Shops This Week (Before Thursday Lockdown)
  6. Could Spawn #312 Listing All Creators Find Room For One More?
  7. Twelve Issues Of Once & Future Just Leading Up To The Biggest Pun?
  8. The Strange Talent Of Luthor Strode #1 Sells Copies for $150 on eBay

One year ago, Keanu Reeves returned as John Constantine, in the comics.

And Adam Kubert made a stand.

  1. Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
  2. Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
  3. Does the Possible New Wolverine Logo Confirm a Long-Running X-Men Fan Theory?
  4. The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
  5. The PlayStation 4 is Now The Second Best-Selling Console Ever
  6. Who Had the Better Marvel Death This Week: Wolverine or Conan? [Spoilers]
  7. "Crisis" Management: Casting News Will Make "Arrow" Fans VERY Happy
  8. "Rick and Morty": Dan Harmon Signals Season 4 Writing Wrap: "60 To Go"
  9. The Moment Nightwing Lost His Dick in Nightwing Annual #2 (Spoilers)
  10. Ch-Ch-Changes to Solicits For X-Men #5 & #6 and New Mutants #5 & #6
  11. Does Superman Believe in God? Who Wins When Superman Fights Batman? Superman Giant #16 Mild Spoilers…
  12. The Return of Kite-Man in Tom King's Batman
  13. "Doctor Who" Series 12: BBC Wants Us to "Watch This Space" – But Why?
  14. It Looks Like TMNT #100 Will Feature the Return of a Major Villain [TMNT #99 Spoilers]
  15. Big Solicitation Change For Thor By Jason Aaron Vol 4 Hardcover Solicit
  16. Artists Named for Marvel Comics' Incoming #1 Anthology
  17. The Old Blood Update For "Warframe" Is Now Available
  18. Perry Mason": HBO, EP Robert Downey, Jr. Offer First Look at Series
  19. "Lucifer" Halloween Table Read Looks Exactly How You'd Expect [Preview]
  20. The Tenth, Eleventh and Thirteenth Doctors in New Doctor Who: Christmas Special for ComicBooks For Kids

Two years ago, there were a lot more Batman Damneds out there

And Heroes In Crisis was changing…

  1. The Store That Has 1000 Batman Damneds in a Warehouse
  2. Heroes In Crisis #3 Changes to Reveal Origin of the Sanctuary
  3. Nightwing Changes Volume Numbers After Benjamin Percy Leaves
  4. 10 DC Comics Covers Revealed From Jenny Frison, Mark Brooks, Josh Middleton and More
  5. Roy Thomas' Cameo in Daredevil Season 3

LITG: Happening today:

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Brian Augustyn, comic book editor and writer on Gotham By Gaslight, The Flash and Amped.
  • Comic store owner, Steve Unverferth.
  • Tom Lyle, artist on Starman and Robin and comic book teacher.
  • Sketch card artist John Jax Jackman.
  • Sharon Wright, comic book writer on The Warlord, Black Canary, and Green Arrow.
  • Former director of Caliber Comics, Wayne Markley.
  • Comic book writer for Panini, Pepe Caldelas.
  • Comic book reviewer William Gatevackes.

And it would have been Steve Ditko's…

