Batwoman, Walker, Flash & More: CW Offers Handy Premiere Cheat Sheet

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

The CW drew a line in the sand yesterday and gave viewers a little bit of hope in the process with the release of its January-February 2021 programming calendar. Which is just a fancy way of saying that the network's letting you know when shows such as Two Sentence Horror Stories, Batwoman, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Walker, Legacies, Charmed, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois, The Flash, and more are returning. Now with that said and as much as we agree with G.I. Joe that knowing is half the battle, as you'll see below? It's a lot to remember. Thankfully, the fine folks at The CW have a cool graphic to make it all a little easier to keep in order (and it's particularly nice seeing Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman and Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker making an appearance)- with everything kicking off on January 8.

batwoman
The CW has key art to help keep the January-February 2021 debut schedule straight. (Image: The CW)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

8:00-8:30 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 9 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

8:00-10:00 PM CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS (Two-Hour Special Event)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

8:00-8:30 PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM TRICKSTER (U.S. Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00 PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TBD

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TBD

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

8:00-9:00 PM WALKER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

8:00-9:00 PM BATWOMAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM CHARMED (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series Premiere)

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought on board as staff in 2017.

twitter   instagram   envelope  