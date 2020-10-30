Batwoman, Walker, Flash & More: CW Offers Handy Premiere Cheat Sheet

The CW drew a line in the sand yesterday and gave viewers a little bit of hope in the process with the release of its January-February 2021 programming calendar. Which is just a fancy way of saying that the network's letting you know when shows such as Two Sentence Horror Stories, Batwoman, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Walker, Legacies, Charmed, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois, The Flash, and more are returning. Now with that said and as much as we agree with G.I. Joe that knowing is half the battle, as you'll see below? It's a lot to remember. Thankfully, the fine folks at The CW have a cool graphic to make it all a little easier to keep in order (and it's particularly nice seeing Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman and Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker making an appearance)- with everything kicking off on January 8.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

8:00-8:30 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 9 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

8:00-10:00 PM CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS (Two-Hour Special Event)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

8:00-8:30 PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM TRICKSTER (U.S. Series Premiere)

Gotham has a new hero. Season 2 premieres Sunday, January 17 on The CW! #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/SSX9Y1s2Ai — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) October 29, 2020

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00 PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TBD

Get ready for senior year. Season 3 premieres Monday, January 18 on The CW! #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/imYTDkDE7x — All American (@CWAllAmerican) October 29, 2020

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TBD

You can't escape this town. Season 5 premieres Wednesday, January 20 on The CW! #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/cNDYi2gzJ2 — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) October 29, 2020

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

.@jarpad has his badge and cowboy hat ready. #Walker premieres Thursday, January 21 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/gSqix0nReD — Walker (@thecwwalker) October 29, 2020

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

8:00-9:00 PM WALKER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

The Charmed Ones are back! Season 3 premieres Sunday, January 24 on The CW! #Charmed pic.twitter.com/TrGv5mRClE — Charmed (@cw_charmed) October 29, 2020

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

8:00-9:00 PM BATWOMAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM CHARMED (Season Premiere)

Freeland needs them. #BlackLightning Season 4 premieres Monday, February 8 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/7KRL74UEUB — Black Lightning (@blacklightning) October 29, 2020

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

A new beginning. Season 7 premieres Tuesday, February 23 on The CW! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/99rXUXQu0H — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) October 29, 2020

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series Premiere)

Ready to soar. #SupermanAndLois premieres Tuesday, February 23 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/0fLrEboMri — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) October 29, 2020