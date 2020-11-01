Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Duskull

Part of the fun of the main series Pokémon games is the lore of the various species, which Pokémon GO recreates with short descriptions in their Pokédex entries. However, looking into the roles these Pokémon play in other games, and even the anime, can enrich the experience of hunting these creatures in Niantic's mobile game. In honor of the current Halloween 2020 event, let's take a deep dive into this Duskull's lore.

Dex entry number 355, Duskull is a pure Ghost-type species from the Hoenn Region, introduced into the world of Pokémon with Generation Three. This Pokémon can be encountered as either male or female. Referred to as the "Requiem Pokémon," this is what Duskull's Dex entry says:

Duskull can pass through any wall no matter how thick it may be. Once this Pokémon chooses a target, it will doggedly pursue the intended victim until the break of dawn.

Duskull is the first of a three-stage evolution. It evolves into Dusclops which was originally thought to be its ultimate evolution until the third-stage of Dusknoir was introduced in Generation Four along with the Sinnoh Region.

For fans of the anime, Duskull has two major appearances, with the first being in the Camp Pikachu short that played before the film Pokémon Heroes: Latios & Latias. Its other major appearance was Fear Factor Phony, though it also has multiple quick appearances in other episodes.

Other Pokédex entries offer new information about Duskulll:

Sapphire: Duskull wanders lost among the deep darkness of midnight. There is an oft-told admonishment given to misbehaving children that this Pokémon will spirit away bad children who earn scoldings from their mothers.

Diamond: It doggedly pursues its prey wherever it goes. However, the chase is abandoned at sunrise.

Pear: It loves the crying of children. It startles bad kids by passing through walls and making them cry.

Sword: If it finds bad children who won't listen to their parents, it will spirit them away—or so it's said.

Shield: Making itself invisible, it silently sneaks up to prey. It has the ability to slip through thick walls.