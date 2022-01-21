Blood-Stained Teeth: Vampire-Crime Series Launches in April from Image

Eisner Award-winning creator Christian Ward (ODY-C, Invisible Kingdom, Machine Gun Wizards) teams up with red-hot artist Patric Reynolds (The Mask) for an all-new horror/crime tale in, Blood-Stained Teeth. This fast-paced, ongoing series will launch this April from Image Comics.

"I've been thinking about making this comic for years, and it struck me that in a time where we have billionaires racing to explore space rather than pay taxes, there's never been a more apt time to tell a story about a secret society of Vampires who are feeding not just on our blood but also on our money," said Ward. "Bringing this book to life with my fantastic co-creator Patric (and our amazing colour artist Heather Moore) has been the very opposite of soul-sucking, and I'm so excited for people to discover the world of Blood-Stained Teeth and their new favourite bastard Atticus Sloane."

Blood-Stained Teeth follows Atticus Sloane—misanthrope, criminal, asshole, and vampire—who lives in a world where blood isn't the only thing vamps crave. And for the right price, he'll make you a vampire too. After all, immortality isn't cheap.

Reynolds added: "Imagine how excited I was when Christian Ward asked me to make a horror comic with him. His interstellar sensibilities and my street-level grittiness may seem like light years apart, but when combined in Blood Stained Teeth, they tell a unique Vampire story that is as lysergic as a downtown neon jungle at night (as colorist Heather Moore so strikingly renders) but haunted by characters that are still deeply human. Drawing blood can satisfy the darkest and greediest of impulses, but it also can free those from pain and guilt. It's this conflict that I think makes this story unique and soulful, and I can't wait for the reader to experience it."

Readers of propulsive crime sagas like Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso's 100 Bullets and Rodney Barnes and Jason Shawn Alexander's Killadelphia won't want to miss sinking their teeth into this new comic.

Blood-Stained Teeth #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, April 27:

Blood-Stained Teeth #1 will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Play.