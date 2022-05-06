Blood Syndicate Season One #1 Preview: Because U Demanded It

Blood Syndicate returns thanks to alleged popular demand in this preview of Blood Syndicate Season One #1. Is it everything you hoped it would be? It better be, you ungrateful pricks! Jeeze! Comic book readers are never satisfied! Check out the preview below.

BLOOD SYNDICATE SEASON ONE #1

DC Comics

0322DC062

0322DC063 – Blood Syndicate Season One #1 ChrisCross Cover – $4.99

0322DC064 – Blood Syndicate Season One #1 Nikolah Draper-Ivey Cover – $4.99

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) ChrisCross, Juan Castro (CA) Dexter Soy

You asked, and we delivered…the Blood Syndicate is back! Wise Son and Tech-9 have returned from their military tours in Afghanistan—and life in Dakota City could not be more different. While Icon and Rocket have been busy cleaning up the streets, Bang Babies have been forming rival gang factions. With Holocaust's influence—and super-powered army—growing, who will look out for the people of Paris Island when the capes aren't watching? What secrets do Wise and Tech hide from their time overseas? As the struggle for power on the chaotic streets spills into war…who will emerge victorious as the new kingpin of Paris Island? Original Blood Syndicate series artist ChrisCross teams up with rising-star writer Geoffrey Thorne in this reimagining of the fan-favorite Milestone series, which blows open the next wild chapter in the Milestone Universe!

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $3.99

